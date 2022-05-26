ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections Newsletter: Signature fraud throws governor's race into turmoil

By Emily Lawler, Detroit Free Press
[ This is our Elections newsletter, aimed at keeping you up to date on Michigan's political scene and bey. Sign up to have future editions sent directly to your inbox here. ]

Fraudulent signatures identified by the Bureau of Elections threw the entire GOP gubernatorial primary field into turmoil this week, but it's the kind of big news the Free Press political team is always prepared for.

Lansing Bureau Chief Paul Egan moved quickly to get the initial news out to Free Press readers. But then he did what he does best: leaned on his deep well of political reporting experience, peeled back the layers and dove straight into what it meant for Michigan's political landscape .

In the next 24 hours, Free Press readers had access to in-depth analysis from the political source network Paul has spent years cultivating, insight into the firm potentially connected to the fraudulent signatures, a run-down of congressional implications from Free Press Political Reporter Arpan Lobo and an exclusive interview Paul got with James Craig, the race's one-time frontrunner.

This story is far from over, but you can be sure Free Press reporters will follow it all the way through the Board of State Canvassers, any court challenges to their findings and potentially the legal system if this activity is criminally investigated.

