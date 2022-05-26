ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Cyber Attackers Continue To Play Whack-A-Mole, But Defense Is Getting Better — Is Visium An Example For Partnerships In The Cybersecurity World?

By Sam Msiska
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. No single company knows everything nor is there a company that can thrive in solitude. Some analysts and companies are now saying that protecting user data and digital infrastructure is...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

DeFi fixed-rate products are in urgent need of revision, says Huobi Research Institute

--News Direct-- Current fixed-rate products available in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) industry are a critical component in the financial derivatives market; but drawbacks, such as low interest rates, intense competition and lower overall attractiveness to investors remain. A revamp that consists of integrating a variety of lending protocols offering higher interest rates is needed so fixed-rate DeFi products remain relevant to investors, says a report by Huobi Research Institute in partnership with Huobi Tech and EmergentX.
MARKETS
nextbigfuture.com

3 Lessons on Secure System Design From Social Engineering Attacks

Engineering is often associated with infrastructure, machines, computers, as well as software. But there’s one other kind of engineering many have likely already encountered unwittingly. It’s called social engineering–the kind of engineering many frown upon. For years, social engineering has played a crucial role in the global cyber threat landscape. Around 98 percent of cyber-attacks rely on social engineering.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Benzinga

How Next-Gen Entrepreneurs Leverage Web3 Business Models Using Gamefi & NFTs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The modern internet has made tycoons of those clever enough to leverage the data unwittingly generated by its users. In fact, it’s created a whole new class of tech tycoon – the sort of all-powerful magnates that buy newspapers, control what we can and can’t say on social networks, and much else besides.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Data Visualization#Us Army#Attackers#Visium Technologies Inc#Vism#Visium S Partners Visium#Datadog Inc#Ddog#The Mitre Corp#Mitre#Us Army Cyber Command#The U S Army
ZDNet

FBI and NSA say: Stop doing these 10 things that let the hackers in

Cyber attackers regularly exploit unpatched software vulnerabilities, but they "routinely" target security misconfigurations for initial access, so the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and its peers have created a to-do list for defenders in today's heightened threat environment. CISA, the FBI and National Security Agency (NSA), as well...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Fintech Bolt just laid off over 100 employees across engineering, sales and marketing

“It’s no secret that the market conditions across our industry and the tech sector are changing, and against the macro challenges, we’ve been taking measures to adapt our business,” Kurvilla wrote in the blog post. “In an effort to ensure Bolt owns its own destiny, the leadership team and I have made the decision to secure our financial position, extend our runway, and reach profitability with the money we have already raised.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $2M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US stock futures traded higher on Thursday, with the Dow futures adding more than 200 points this morning. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $5,209 In ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $5,209, which is 1.79x the current floor price of 1.68 Ether ETH/USD. The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are On The Move Today

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Nvidia said first-quarter revenue grew 46% year-over-year to $8.29 billion, which beat the estimate of $8.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The chip company reported quarterly adjusted earnings...
STOCKS
Digiday

Marketers are elevating campaigns with customer-centric creative

Brands are always looking for their next big creative idea, the creative that will inspire customers, and potential ones, to choose their brand. Often brand leaders rely on insight from past campaigns to plan for future ones. According to Heather Kehrberg, director of global creative success at Amazon Ads, “While past campaign insights are helpful and they should be considered, they can also be quite limiting for advertisers in terms of preventing them from trying something different that may reach a new set of customers.”
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

The Best Secure Messaging Apps for 2022

Mobile chat services have put our friends and families at our fingertips, and group chats have revolutionized the way we socialize, collaborate, and organize. Unfortunately, not all chat services put security as their top priority. For some, however, it's a selling point. The main security concern with messaging services is...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Tyson 2.0 Appoints Alc-Bev Industry Veteran As Chief Marketing Officer

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, appointed Jackie (Northacker) Guarini as chief marketing officer to lead the company’s marketing strategy. Guarini has more than a decade of professional experience in digital marketing, consumer connections, branding, and media initiatives. Prior to joining Tyson 2.0 team, she was head of commerce media for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s BUD U.S. portfolio, where she built a first of its kind connected commerce strategy integrating shopper marketing, e-retail, and direct-to-consumer programs. She was in charge of social and programmatic partnerships working with companies including Google GOOGL, Meta Platforms FB, Pinterest PINS, Snapchat SNAP, Twitter TWTR, Code3, Apollo Global Management’s APO Yahoo, and The Trade Desk TTD.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

How to get high-speed internet in rural America

Some 25 million Americans lack access to broadband. For reference, that’s more than everyone living in Florida, the third most populous state in the U.S. While I am old enough to remember what it was like living in an era without YouTube, I certainly wouldn’t want to live in that era today. I mean, not having access to all those car repair and obscure PC troubleshooting videos alone seems almost inhumane.
INTERNET
Benzinga

EHang Plans To Establish JV In Thailand - Read More For Details

EHang Holdings Limited EH formed a strategic alliance with Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. to establish a joint venture in Thailand for AAV sales and urban air mobility operations. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed. The parties intend to fully leverage their respective expertise and resources in...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy