New Canaan, CT

Local Man Charged With Reckless Driving After Crash In New Canaan

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfrNv_0fr14AgI00
Jonathan Whitehead Old Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County man was arrested for reckless driving after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing into a tree, police said.

In New Canaan, a driver crashed into a tree near the intersection of Cherry Street and Locust Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.

Police said that the driver, New Canaan resident Jonathan Whitehead Old, age 62, called the crash into the department and said that he had fallen asleep while driving through the intersection before crashing into the tree.

Old was evaluated at the scene by paramedics, but was not transported to an area hospital for treatment, investigators noted.

The investigation into the crash led to Old being taken into custody and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters, where he was charged with reckless driving, a violation. Old was released on a $250 bond and scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday, June 3.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

