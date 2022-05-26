ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Atlanta Falcons have FOUR All Pro's in 2022?

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons had zero All Pro's in 2021 despite some of their players undeniably being among the best in the league at their position.

Maybe it's just the national media bias against Atlanta athletes, but it is tough to imagine another season where there are no All Pro's from the Falcons with four extremely qualified candidates.

In 2022 Cornerback A.J. Terrell and Long Snapper Josh Harris were both named as AP 2nd Team, but neither was an All Pro.

A.J. Terrell will have a strong chance to be an All Pro this season if he can repeat his 2021 performance, but he's not the only member of the Falcons who could receive such recognition.

It's always possible that someone outside of these four players have a big season and create an argument for All Pro, if that's the case, who else do you think could do it?

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Atlanta Falcons Star Is Out For The Offseason

The Atlanta Falcons will have to get through their offseason workout program without one of their top defensive players. On Thursday, head coach Arthur Smith announced that linebacker Deion Jones is out for the offseason. According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones had offseason shoulder surgery. Jones,...
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Receives 80-Game Suspension

Free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez has received an 80-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Martinez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren (increases Human Growth Hormone), per the StarTribune. Martinez, a former All-Star for the St. Louis Cardinals, was picked up by Boston's...
MLB
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Falcons Announcement

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones will reportedly miss all of the team's offseason programs due to a recent shoulder surgery, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Falcons expect Jones to be ready for action in time for training camp. “We’ll see where it goes with Deion,” head coach Arthur Smith said,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL Cornerback Is Reportedly Getting Moved To Running Back

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams will officially change positions to running back. The team confirmed the 2021 fifth-round pick's move to a spot he played at high school. Williams registered 14 touchdowns his senior year at JSerra Catholic High School before transitioning to defense as a Boise State walk-on. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
Cassius

The Comeback: Colin Kaepernick Completes Workout For Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick‘s path to return to the NFL continues to get clearer. The quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wendesday, according to ESPN. The workout marked the first time Kaep has done so since getting blacklisted in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem while protesting racial inequality across the United States. […]
NFL
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Arthur Smith will not embrace “The Tank”

The Atlanta Falcons have what some would say is a pretty solid off-season. There are still some people, however, that think the Falcons should tank this upcoming season and continue to rebuild….everyone but Arthur Smith. The Atlanta Falcons coach is completely against the idea of tanking and as a...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers hire new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have themselves a new head coach. The Lakers interviewed Darvin Ham on Friday and offered him the job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham is getting a four-year deal. Ham, 48, had been an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018. Prior to that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

New Steelers WR Reveals Why He Used To "Hate" The Franchise

In April, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers. Although he now plays in the Steel City, he recently revealed that he wasn't always fond of the franchise. Boykin actually said he hated Pittsburgh early on his career, but there's a reason why he felt this way....
PITTSBURGH, PA
