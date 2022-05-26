Could the Atlanta Falcons have FOUR All Pro's in 2022?

The Atlanta Falcons had zero All Pro's in 2021 despite some of their players undeniably being among the best in the league at their position.

Maybe it's just the national media bias against Atlanta athletes, but it is tough to imagine another season where there are no All Pro's from the Falcons with four extremely qualified candidates.

In 2022 Cornerback A.J. Terrell and Long Snapper Josh Harris were both named as AP 2nd Team, but neither was an All Pro.

A.J. Terrell will have a strong chance to be an All Pro this season if he can repeat his 2021 performance, but he's not the only member of the Falcons who could receive such recognition.

It's always possible that someone outside of these four players have a big season and create an argument for All Pro, if that's the case, who else do you think could do it?