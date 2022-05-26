ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man arrested for shooting a woman at the Lakefront

By Kenny Kuhn
The NOPD has arrested 31-year-old Antoine D. Taylor in the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting incident that happened on Monday, at the intersection of Lakeshore and Lake Terrace drives.

Through investigation, NOPD Third District detectives say they have positively identified Taylor as the perpetrator who shot the victim in this incident.

Taylor is wanted on one count each of second-degree aggravated battery and simple battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Antoine D. Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

