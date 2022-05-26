ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, TX

Teenager, adult killed in two-vehicle crash in Red Oak

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSZbq_0fr12jS100

An Ovilla teenager and an adult from Waxahachie have died in a two-vehicle crash in Red Oak.

On Wednesday the 911 calls came in to police saying a car and a van had collided on Highway 77 near Free Market Drive.

Police say Lynne Knight, the driver of the van, pulled out in front of the car which had no time to stop and broad-sided the van on the driver's side.

The Ovilla 17-year-old driving the car, later identified as Mia Thomas, died on impact while Knight died at Baylor Hospital in Waxahachie.

A child in the van was taken to Children's Hospital in Dallas with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators don't know why Knight did not yield to the car.

Posted by Elisha Whitt on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

