SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Fire Department said the cause of a fire that left one dead and five injured was personal smoking materials too close to an oxygen source. “Do not smoke or have any type of open flame or heat ignition source anywhere near your medical oxygen or any other type of oxygen for that matter,” Capt. Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO