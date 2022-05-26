ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme guitarist books Stone Temple Pilots and Bush to play inside a volcano

By Paul Brannigan
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush have been booked to play a show inside a Portuguese volcano.

The grunge rock duo are two of the featured acts booked by Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt to play the inaugural Atlantis Concert for Earth, a two-day event taking place inside the Sete Cidades Massif volcano in The Azores. The volcano last erupted in 1880.

The nonprofit concert for global conservation has been organised by Bettencourt in his capacity as the CEO and co-founder of Atlantis Entertainment, and will be hosted by former Pussycat Dolls leader and X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger.

Stone Temple Pilots will support Black Eyed Peas on July 22, while Bush will support Pitbull on July 23.

A statement on the event website reads: "Atlantis Concert for Earth is a concert and global conservation celebration which uses the universal language and the power of music to showcase the incredible solution-driven work of leading conservationists and organizations from around the world – the true ‘Rockstars for Earth;’ to flip the current narrative of climate and conservation from blame, anger, and doom; to positivity and hope by shining a light on inspirational solutions to get us back in balance with our planet.

"It’s time to stop telling everyone how we are all going to die, but instead show them how we’re all going to live."

Watch the event trailer below:

Select performances from the event will be broadcast via Veeps on July 23.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale .

