R.A Hubbard final graduation

A nurse convicted of murdering her husband on May 19 will now have a civil lawsuit to answer to, News19 is reporting. Will League, a Huntsville civil attorney, filed a lawsuit nearly two years ago and has been waiting to get the truth out of Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello as to why she murdered her husband, James “Jim” Cappello. News19 adds he also wants to get compensation for the Cappello’s daughter, Riley, since she has lost both parents with one dead and the other facing up to forty years in prison for the murder.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO