Decatur, AL

R.A Hubbard final graduation

 3 days ago

One person flown to hospital after home explosion

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies with the Morgan County sheriff’s Office heard a man coughing and saw smoke, so they broke down the door to help the man.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Police: 6 people shot at graduation party in Alabama

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBMA) — Six people were shot during a graduation party in Anniston early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at 1204 Front Street and over 150 people between the ages of 14 and 20 were in attendance. Police said that...
ANNISTON, AL
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wouldn’t you like it if someone slid you some extra cash?. Well, it could happen with a tip for the Crime Stoppers. One woman pulled up in a black SUV on Jones Valley Drive, opened her trunk and took her time walking into the yard. She then picked up a child’s play slide that was near a recycle bin but the family was still using that slide.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Warrior man found dead at the bottom of ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
WARRIOR, AL
Lavinia Thompson

Convicted killer Nikki Cappello to face civil lawsuit

A nurse convicted of murdering her husband on May 19 will now have a civil lawsuit to answer to, News19 is reporting. Will League, a Huntsville civil attorney, filed a lawsuit nearly two years ago and has been waiting to get the truth out of Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello as to why she murdered her husband, James “Jim” Cappello. News19 adds he also wants to get compensation for the Cappello’s daughter, Riley, since she has lost both parents with one dead and the other facing up to forty years in prison for the murder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Individual hit by car, minor injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday. The incident occurred at Lowe Avenue and Madison Street a little after 12:30 p.m. The person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Fine-tuning Orion Amphitheater

Scammers are calling customers of Decatur Utilities and demanding payment. What can parents do to help their kids understand traumatic events?. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department were serving a search warrant at a home on 10th Avenue on Tuesday night when the suspect was shot and injured.
DECATUR, AL
Multiple drug-related arrests and Grand Jury indictments over last weekend

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office managed multiple drug-related arrests, including drug trafficking, and several Grand Jury indictments over the weekend.  On Friday, May 20, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with state probation officers, attempted to serve a probation violation on an individual in the Good Hope area. While on scene, deputies identified Carolyn Ferguson, 54, of Cullman (pictured above).  Narcotics were found on her person. She was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine The same day, CCSO deputies arrested William Kyle, 35, of Tanner for multiple Grand Jury Indictments. He was charged with sex offense/sexual abuse (GJ) and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
2 prisoners die within hours of one another at Alabama prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two inmates at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died within a few hours of each other Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Allen Dewitt Bibbs was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:33 a.m. By 3:50 a.m., he was pronounced dead. Bibbs, 48, was serving a life […]
BESSEMER, AL
Public Safety
Education
Housing
East Limestone High School employee arrested for DUI

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee at East Limestone High School was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday by officers with the Decatur Police Department. Jefferey Pugh was arrested and charged with DUI — alcohol — and improper lane usage around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. Pugh bonded out on a $1,300 bond.
DECATUR, AL
Alabama prisons see three more deaths

Two men serving at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility died within three hours of one another on Wednesday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. Calenes Jones, 42, was found unresponsive in the prison’s infirmary, where he was being treated for “significant natural disease,” chief deputy coroner Bill Yates said in the statement. An autopsy has been performed to determine the cause of death.
ALABAMA STATE
Arrest made in Walker County home invasion; 2 masked men dead, homeowner injured

CARBON HILL, Ala. — UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal home invasion in Carbon Hill on Thursday. WCSO said Paula Painter, of Carbon Hill, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery. The sheriff's office said Painter's charges stem from her involvement in assisting two men with planning and attempting to carry out a home invasion and robbery.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Connie Ridgeway’s sons visit tipster who led to Casey, Vicky White recapture

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - Two grateful sons got to meet the man whose keen eye and phone call to authorities, led to Casey White’s capture. Austin and Cameron Williams, along with their high school classmate and radio talk show host, Mark White, traveled to Evansville, Indiana on Thursday to say thank you to Car Wash owner James Stinson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Arrests and incidents reported May 25, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported May 25, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 20 unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Pilot Light Inc; 4th St. SE; catalytic converter; $300 May 22 theft of property – 4th degree, criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $357 Arrests May 24 Gardner, Ryan D; 29 resisting arrestattempt to elude police officertheft of property – 4th degreeunlawful possession of marijuana – 2nd degreereckless endangerment Martin, Kasey K; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Scott, Jeffery L; 42 burglary – 3rd degreeUsing false identity to avoid prosecution Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
Man convicted in fatal Birmingham shooting that started as a dispute between kids, escalated to gunfire among adults

A 40-year-old man was convicted Thursday in the 2019 killing of another man when a fight between children escalated to gunfire among the parents. Anthony Burdette Taylor, 40, was initially charged with murder in the March 21, 2019, shooting death of 58-year-old Marcellous Blackmon. A Jefferson County jury found him guilty of a reduced charge of provocational manslaughter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Mass Shooting Toll on Local Schools

Protecting our children: School resource officers do it every day in North Alabama. The goal for the eight school resource officers who partner with the Madison City School system is to keep students and teachers safe. It's a job that carries a lot of weight.
MADISON, AL

