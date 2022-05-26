ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CEO pay up 17% compared with 4.4% for workers

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0fF7_0fr11Jns00

NEW YORK (AP) — Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting.

The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies soared 17.1% last year, to a median $14.5 million, according to data analyzed for The Associated Press by Equilar.

The gain towers over the 4.4% increase in wages and benefits netted by private-sector workers through 2021, which was the fastest on record going back to 2001. The raises for many rank-and-file workers also failed to keep up with inflation, which reached 7% at the end of last year.

CEO pay took off as stock prices and profits rebounded sharply as the economy roared out of its brief 2020 recession. Because much of a CEO’s compensation is tied to such performance, their pay packages ballooned after years of mostly moderating growth.

In many of the most eye-popping packages, such as Expedia Group’s, valued at $296.2 million and JPMorgan Chase’s $84.4 million, boards gave particularly big grants of stock or stock options to recently appointed CEOs navigating their companies through the pandemic or to established leaders they wanted to convince to hang around.

The CEOs often can’t cash in on such stock or options for years, or possibly ever, unless the company meets performance targets. But companies still must disclose estimates for how much they’re worth. Only about a quarter of the typical pay package for all S&P 500 CEOs last year came as actual cash they could pocket.

Whatever its composition, the chasm in pay between CEOs and the rank-and-file workers they oversee keeps widening. At half the companies in this year’s pay survey, it would take the worker at the middle of the company’s pay scale at least 186 years to make what their CEO did last year. That’s up from 166 a year earlier.

IRS to pay 5% interest for people with delayed refunds

At Walmart, for example, the company said its median associate made $25,335 in compensation last year. That means half its workers made more, and half made less.

That’s up 21% from $20,942 a year earlier and came as the company’s average hourly U.S. wage rose from $15.25 in March 2021 to more than $17 currently. That increase was bigger than the raise CEO Doug McMillon got, on a percentage basis. But his 13.7% raise netted him a total package valued at $25.7 million.

Anger is growing over such an imbalance. Surveys suggest Americans across political parties see CEO pay as too high, and some investors are pushing back.

Workers are trying to organize unions across the country, and the “Great Resignation” has emboldened millions to quit to find better jobs elsewhere. The U.S. government counted more than 4 million quits during April 2021 alone, the first time that happened. The monthly number has since topped 4.5 million twice.

“That is going to add a huge cost to corporate bottom lines, to have these kind of turnover rates,” said Sarah Anderson, director of the global economy project at the progressive Institute for Policy Studies.

“They should be thinking about what kind of message they’re sending to those people, about whether they’re really valued in their jobs,” Anderson said. “When the guy in the corner office is making several hundred if not thousands of times more, that’s sending a really demoralizing message.”

Gains for CEO pay had been slowing in recent years, with the median rise easing from 8.5% in 2017 to 4.1% in 2019. It ticked back up to 5% in 2020, which was a complicated year because the pandemic shut down the economy and profits at many companies tanked.

For 2020, many companies rejiggered the intricate formulas they created to determine their CEOs’ pay. The tweaks made up for losses caused by the pandemic, something many boards said was an extraordinary event outside the CEO’s control.

Then came 2021. Thanks to a reopened economy, super-low interest rates from the Federal Reserve and other factors, stock prices soared and the S&P 500 jumped nearly 27%, setting records through the year. Earnings per share soared roughly 50%.

Throughout the year, CEOs had to navigate snarled supply chains and shortages of chips and other key materials that impacted businesses across industries, said Dan Laddin, a partner at Compensation Advisory Partners, a consulting firm that works with boards.

“All this led to a desire to really reward” executives, said Kelly Malafis, also a partner at Compensation Advisory Partners, “because the financial performance was there, and the view was that management teams were exceptional in navigating the situation and delivering results.”

Last year’s 17.1% leap for median pay of S&P 500 CEOs was the biggest since a 23.9% surge for 2010 compensation packages, according to the data analyzed by Equilar.

Consider Marry Barra, CEO of General Motors. Her industry was particularly hard hit by the shortage of computer chips, which snarled auto production.

Can the U.S. close a gender pay gap widened by the pandemic?

Even so, GM’s board highlighted how the company still delivered record earnings before interest, taxes and some other items. The automaker also accelerated development of its electric vehicles. Those are two of the factors that influence Barra’s pay, and her compensation climbed 25.4% to $29.1 million.

“I would hope that the corporation making record profits would recognize that the workers doing the work are the ones generating the revenue,” said Dave Green, a hot metal driver at a GM facility in Bedford, Indiana. “We’re just trying to get by.”

He cited in particular temporary workers making roughly $16 hourly, who have to work years before coming on as full-time employees and don’t get many opportunities for days off in the meantime.

“The new people coming in, their kids are not going to be able to have the opportunities my kids had,” said Green, who has two daughters and started at GM as a summer helper in 1989.

Closer to the top of the rankings for CEO pay last year was JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, whose compensation package valued at $84.4 million was the fifth-highest in the AP survey. That was up 166.7% from a year earlier, and most of it came from an award of stock options valued at $52.6 million.

The board said it provided the options because of its desire for Dimon, who is 66, to keep leading the company for significantly more years and a “unique inflection point in Mr. Dimon’s tenure.” It also said the options weren’t a part of his regular annual compensation and that he must wait at least five years to begin exercising them.

Even so, only 31% of investors at JPMorgan Chase’s annual meeting of shareholders recently gave a thumbs up on Dimon’s pay package. The vote is only advisory, though, and doesn’t force the company to make changes.

Last year, a median of 92.6% of shareholders approved what’s called their “Say On Pay” vote in the AP’s survey. That was down just a bit from 93.4% the year before.

The AP’s and Equilar’s compensation study included pay data for 340 CEOs at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two fiscal years at their companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some high-profile CEOs are not included because they don’t fit the criteria, such as Amazon’s Andy Jassy and Twitter’s Parag Agrawal. The survey does not count changes in the value of CEOs’ pension benefits and some other items in its totals for compensation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Shooting at car dealership leads to lockdown at Natchez High

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a man fired a gun at the GMC dealership on D’Evereux Drive. The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Perry was arrested after 3:30 p.m. in connection to the incident. Police said he ran from the scene but was later arrested in the […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man in custody for Ridgeland car theft

UPDATE: RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police said Timothy McHuley turned himself in on Thursday, May 26. RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are searching for a Jackson man who is wanted for allegedly stealing a car. Police said Timothy Jared McHuley stole a car from a hotel while the owner was checking into the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

73-year-old man found dead on Raymond Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a 73-year-old man who was found at his home on Thursday, May 26. Police said a neighbor found Herbert Floyd McCombs dead under his garage around 11:30 a.m. on Raymond Road. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a preliminary examination showed that McCombs had […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
WJTV 12

2 killed in Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Yazoo County are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting happened on Vaughn Road off of Interstate 55 on Friday, May 27. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said two people died during the incident. Yazoo County Chief Investigator Terry Gann said the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and the Mississippi […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
Person
Jamie Dimon
WJTV 12

Board terminates Lamar County chief deputy

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors terminated Chief Deputy Brad Weathers with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. Pine Belt news reported the decision was made during the board’s May 19 meeting. The effective date of termination was not noted. Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said Weathers is an employee of […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man turns himself in for Hattiesburg DUI crash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man turned himself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department in connection to a DUI crash that happened on Sunday, May 15. Police said Edward Dewone Clark, 29, of Hattiesburg, was wanted for injuring two women in a car crash on Broadway Drive. They said Clark and the two women […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-deputy warden pleads guilty in Mississippi inmate beating

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has pleaded guilty in a case involving the beating of an inmate, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday. In a news release, officials said Melvin Hilson, 49, pleaded guilty to violating the inmate’s civil rights in 2016. Hilson was accused of repeatedly […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two 18-wheelers crash, chemical spilled in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two 18-wheelers crashed in separate circumstances, causing a chemical spill in Jones County. Crews responded to the first crash on Interstate 59 northbound at mile marker 83 around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Responders said the 18-wheeler rolled, leaving the driver with moderate injuries. The truck was carrying diisobutylene, […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#World Economy#Ap#The Associated Press#Equilar#Expedia Group#Jpmorgan Chase
WJTV 12

Man shot in leg at Exxon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot in the leg in an Exxon parking lot in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said they responded to the shooting around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 98. Officers said they received a call from a local hospital shortly after, stating a man had been dropped off […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Umbrella cyclone: Waterspout makes landfall on 30A beach

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A waterspout took over beach set-ups Tuesday in Northwest Florida. Beachgoers at Grayton Beach off County Highway 30A in Walton County saw the massive tunnel of water pick up sand and other items as it moved inland. Stan Anderson sent a video to WKRG News 5 of the weather event. […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Community reacts to string of teen-involved shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 12-year-old killed. A 16-year-old shot in the shoulder. A 15-year-old accidentally shot by another 15-year-old, and a six-year-old grazed by a bullet. All of the incidents happened just hours apart from another. “Everybody’s child isn’t out here in the violence, it’s a lot of people that’s getting harmed and their […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
IRS
WJTV 12

Car show to be held at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi will host their annual “CorVettes for Vets” Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and other guest car clubs will join in the Outlets’ efforts to raise funds […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to car theft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested in connection to a car theft on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said Bobby Gross, 19, was arrested in connection to the theft of a Ford Fusion that happened on Beverly Hills Road on April 30. Officers arrested Gross around 4:30 a.m. on near Park Place […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy