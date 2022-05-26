Consumer reports releases best used, new cars for teens: See what made the list

(WWJ) -- Is it that time to buy your teenager their first car? Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have come up with three lists to make this process easier.

A young driver's first car should reflect safety and value, according to the Insurance Institute's Research Director David Zuby.

"Given that young drivers have a much higher likelihood of crashing than middle-aged drivers, parents should consider making sure that their young drivers are in safe vehicles," said Zuby.

Zuby told WWJ Newsradio 950's automotive beat reporter Jeff Gilbert that parents should look for cars that have good crash protection, like an electronic stability control feature to help drivers avoid losing control of their vehicle.

On the list of best used cars for teens are 49 vehicles that are safe and don't break the bank -- so, under $20,000. You'll find Chevy Volts and Toyota Priuses on this list since they can get good fuel economy, have solid safety ratings and don't cost a lot.

However, if you're looking for something pricier, there is also a list of the top new cars for teens that includes 21 vehicles. The Mazda 3 and Bronco Sport are among the many cars in this selection.

Best used car choices for teens:

• 2013 or newer (built after August 2012) Subaru Legacy

• 2013 or newer (built after August 2012) Subaru Outback

• 2014-2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid

• 2014 or newer Mazda Mazda3 sedan or hatchback

• 2014 Chevrolet Volt

• 2014-2019 Mazda 62014 or newer (built after October 2013) Mazda CX-5

• 2014 or newer Toyota Highlander

• 2015 or newer Honda CR-V

• 2015-2017 Toyota Prius V

• 2015 or newer Lincoln MKZ

• 2015 (built after May 2015), 2020 Ford Edge

• 2015 or newer Nissan Murano

• 2015 or newer Lexus NX

• 2015, 2018-2020 Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon

• 2015, 2017 Volkswagen Passat

• 2015 or newer Toyota Avalon

• 2015-2018 Toyota Sienna

• 2016 Hyundai Genesis

• 2016-2019 Audi A6

• 2017 Volvo XC60

• 2017 Kia Sedona

• 2017 Chevrolet Equinox

• 2017 GMC Terrain

• 2017-2019 (built after March 2016) Hyundai Santa Fe

• 2017 Kia Sedona

• 2017, 2020 or newer Honda Odyssey

• 2018 or newer Subaru Crosstrek

• 2018 Volvo S60

• 2018, 2021 Hyundai Kona

• 2019 Mazda CX-32019 or newer Toyota Corolla hatchback

• 2019 or newer Honda Insight

Good used car choices for teens:

• 2011-2013 (built after December 2010) Mazda Mazda3 sedan or hatchback

• 2011 or newer Toyota Prius

• 2011 Ford Taurus

• 2011 Hyundai Genesis

• 2011-2014 Toyota Avalon

• 2012-2015, 2019 or newer Honda Civic sedan

• 2012-2013 Lexus CT200h

• 2012-2014 Toyota Prius V

• 2012 or newer Toyota Camry

• 2012 or newer Honda Accord sedan

• 2013 or newer Honda Accord coupe

• 2013 Chevrolet Volt

• 2014 or newer Toyota Corolla sedan

• 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue

• 2015, 2018 Ford Fusion

• 2016 Volkswagen Jetta

• 2016 BMW 3 Series sedan

• 2017, 2020 Nissan Altima

New vehicles recommended for teens:

• Mazda Mazda3 sedan or hatchback

• Honda Insight

• Subaru Legacy

• Kia K5

• Subaru Outback

• Lexus IS

• Chevrolet Trailblazer

• Mazda CX-30

• Hyundai Tucson

• Mazda CX-5

• Ford Bronco Sport

• Buick Encore GX (Essence trim)

• Toyota RAV4 (XLE, XLE Premium, SE, XSE, Adventure, Limited or TRD trims)

• Honda CR-V (Hybrid EX, Hybrid EX-L, Touring or Hybrid Touring trims)

• Lexus UX (with Triple Beam LED Headlamps with auto-leveling)

• Hyundai Santa Fe (built after July 2021)

• Hyundai Palisade

• Nissan Murano

• Mazda CX-9

• Toyota Highlander

• Honda Odyssey