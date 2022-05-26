ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

Rio Grande Valley school district investigates credible threat

By Jesse Mendez
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvMgc_0fr113lV00

DONNA, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Donna Independent School District in Rio Grande Valley said they are investigating a credible threat of violence.

The school is just over a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the site of a mass shooting that killed 19 students and 2 adults on Tuesday .

What were the Texas shooter’s Social media messages?

According to the Donna ISD district, in light of the shooting in Uvalde and in an abundance of caution, classes will be canceled district-wide.

Officials are asking staff to work from home and say the security and safety of their students and staff are first priority.

The district says classes will resume on Tuesday morning, May 31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Donna, TX
Donna, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WHNT News 19

Steady stream of mourners lay flowers at Robb Elementary School

UVALDE, Texas (Border Report) — Throughout the day a steady stream of mourners have been bringing flowers to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. They can’t cross police tape, so law enforcement come to them and carry the bouquets to a school marquee that is quickly becoming a shrine to the 19 children and two […]
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Grande Valley#Shooting#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy