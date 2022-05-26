ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike White on UGA roster after 'portal diving'

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
Happy Friday morning! Has your Memorial Day weekend already started?

The unofficial start of summer signals that incoming Georgia football players who weren’t early enrollees should be on campus soon.

Let’s focus today on roundball. Georgia roundball in particular.

We haven’t heard much from new Bulldogs coach Mike White since his hire in March, but he spent a long half inning in the SEC Network+ booth last week in the opening game of the Missouri series providing some updates of sorts.

Just ran across the interview this week. Here’s some of White had to say.

On roster-building after adding seven newcomers including six from the transfer porta: “It’s about adapting. It’s about portal diving to an extent. We still are with another scholarship or two potentially available. But I like the seven we’ve gotten…I like them.”

The six transfers are Justin Hill, Terry Roberts, Jusaun Holt, Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe, Frank Anselem and Mardrez McBride. The incoming freshman is KyeRon Lindsay.

On taking over a program now in the age of the transfer portal: “It gives us a chance to revamp it a little big quicker but that said our competition has that same opportunity.”

On the five players returning: "Kario Oquendo is as good a scorer returning as there is in the SEC. Braelen Bridges is as good a post scorer as there is returning in the SEC. Jailyn Ingram has to get healthy for us. Got off to a really good start, averaging 10 a game for the first eight or 10 I want to say and got hurt. We’ve got to get him to healthy. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is a guy that was a top 50, 60, 70 out of high school, went to Virginia, transferred last year. Finished pretty strong. …Jaxon Etter is a guy that had some starts, played some valuable minutes. I like the five we’ve got returning.”

On the playing style his team will have: “We’re going to hang our hat on defending and rebounding. We just are because that’s what I know whether that’s right or wrong. We all coach with our own identities. That’s what I’ve done for 11 years as a head coach. We’re going to be as good as we can be offensively in time of course. I think we’ve good offensive players and some potential offensively, but for me where it’s going to start is getting in a stance, getting some stops and competing on the offensive and defensive glass”

Track & Field at NCAA East Regional in Bloomington, Ind., Friday-Saturday

Men’s golf at NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. Friday-Monday

NCAA Baseball Selection Show, Monday, 12 p.m.

