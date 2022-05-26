ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Lady K's return for 'American Idol' finale brought joy, friendship — and duet with Ben Platt

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b120V_0fr10zOp00

No pressure. No judgment. No worries. Just a love of music, a joyful spirit, and an amazing duet partner.

It made Sunday's live "American Idol" season finale an experience Lady K could savor as it happened.

"I don't know if it was less pressure because I wasn't competing, or if I just finally relaxed a little," the Montgomery native said Wednesday. While she's back in Alabama, getting caught up on rest and real life errands here, the LA experience still lives in her.

She was among Idol's top 10 invited back for the finale, where Noah Thompson emerged as the season 20 champion. "He's so soft-spoken, and couldn't believe that he won," Lady K said.

Sunday was the most relaxed, open and comfortable she's felt on stage since her "Idol" journey began, she said. A big part was her duet partner — actor, singer and songwriter Ben Platt. They sang Elton John's, "Take Me To The Pilot."

FINALE AHEAD: Montgomery's Lady K joining 'American Idol' season finale Sunday, singing duet with a celebrity

LADY K'S WILD RIDE: More 'American Idol,' World Games, touring plans

'I'M BACK': American Idol's Lady K performs at B.B. King's in Montgomery

"When the show revealed who my duet partner was going to be, I didn't know too much about him. I've been living under a rock, so I don't know much about current stars, musicians and such," Lady K said. "I got a chance to meet him, minus me knowing anything about his track record and his resume. He's such a joy to work with. We had fun in rehearsal and we had fun during stage run throughs and just joking over the ear monitors. He made me feel really comfortable working with him."

She and the rest of the top 10 also had a chance to sing Lionel Richie's "You Are" with the "Idol" judge himself.

Along with her voice, Lady K takes a lot of pride in her appearance. She offered respect to the "Idol" wardrobe department.

"I looked good," she said. "They always dress me the best."

She's made friends along the way, including fellow "Idol" contestants Mike Parker, Jay and Katyrah Love.

"We kind of already planned to keep in touch and just be there for each other," Lady K said. "I like that. I didn't think that I would walk away with forever friends."

Through the journey, she's also held on to longtime friends from home, like Kareem (who visited her on "Idol" in Hawaii and Disneyland), and family like her stepmom. She said they kept her motivated.

The same thing can be said for her boyfriend, Ce Ce, whom she dearly missed while she was away in Los Angeles.

"Even when I got eliminated, my boyfriend was very supportive," Lady K said. "He's been motivating me not to be discouraged, not that I was. But he was being supportive and going through the process.

"With my first show back (at B.B. King's Blues Club in Montgomery), he was there," she said. "He also does music, so he understands that there will be times when we'll be away from each other... He's very supportive and understanding. We motivate each other. We're always coming up with strategies and plans to succeed in music."

More reality TV in Lady K's future?

In the world of music and reality TV, people we've come to know on "Idol" and other shows — like NBC's "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent" — often try out for and appear on multiple shows. Lady K might try again too, but she's got a specific show in mind.

"I'm looking into 'Love & Hip Hop,'" Lady K said.

The VH1 series has been around since 2011, and has spin-offs based in New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami.

"I kind of want to jump start into acting, because that's something that comes natural to me," she said. "My music, I can do pop. I can do R&B. I can do hip hop.

"I think that one of my challenges with 'American Idol' was getting a specific audience to watch it and dedicate themselves to it. But I know that a more millennial style audience would engage in 'Love & Hip Hop.' It's a highly strange show and it has more modern style music and artists and drama on it. People love a good drama."

Would Lady K be up for a guest visit on 'Idol'?

Looking down the road, there's an "Idol" tradition of bringing back former contestants to mentor the current season. Is that something Lady K would ever be interested in?

"I already let them know that I would like to," she said. "People were already like, we're going to bring Lady K back to be our spiritual guru, because they know how spiritual I am."

By then, she wants to be able to mentor new artists on the business side of things as well.

Working and making plans

Speaking of taking care of business, Lady K will be judging acts for the World Games in Birmingham this weekend. She'll be helping to pick talent for the games, which take place July 7-17. Birmingham could be a chance to reconnect with Richie, who will be a featured performer at the Games. He's from Tuskegee, where Lady K lives.

"Lionel definitely embraced me a lot after the finale," Lady K said.

She's also booked for one or two shows every weekend in June for Montgomery, Tuskegee and surrounding areas. Plans for a larger tour in support of her EP, "Time Of Your Life," are also in the works.

"Since the finale, I've got so many more followers and people interested in my music," Lady K said. "I think that's going to help build the numbers that I'm looking for. Once I get the numbers, I can figure which cities I'm going to visit based on the most streams in cities."

She's also making plans for new music and videos soon as well.

"They don't have to miss me," Lady K said of her fans. "I plan on staying in their faces."

Upcoming celebrations honoring Lady K are in the works for Tuskegee and Montgomery.

From the archives: Lady K's time on 'American Idol'

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

