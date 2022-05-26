ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID suspect who shot at Columbus substation, vehicle

By Daniel Griffin, Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Columbus Police substation and a person’s vehicle on the south side, according to Columbus police.

According to court records, officers were inside the police substation on the 500 block of East Woodrow Avenue when they heard a gunshot close to the station.

Kaleb Queen

Officers looked out the window and saw a man, later identified as Kaleb Queen, 33, driving a dark Cadillac and shooting toward the station.

Police said Queen allegedly then turned around and drove toward the station, again firing at the building as he passed.

A vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at Ann Street and Woodrow Avenue, and when Queen drove past, he allegedly fired two shots at the driver, hitting the vehicle once in the hood, according to court records.

After a short pursuit, Queen was taken into custody at South 6th Street and East Sycamore Street. Queen allegedly admitted to the shooting while being arrested, police said.

Police said they found a firearm in the vehicle.

Queen is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4218.

