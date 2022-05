PHOENIXVILLE — The popular open air markets and events, called “Inside Out,” will return to the borough starting Friday, May 27 through Oct. 3. As a result, Bridge Street will close to vehicular traffic between Starr Street and Main Street, and from Main Street to Gay Street at each week at 2 p.m. Friday. The road will re-open each Monday at 7 a.m., with the exception of 4th of July and Labor Day weekends, when it will re-open on Tuesday at 7 a.m.. This road closure creates a safe area for pedestrians to enjoy the many eateries and shops for which Phoenixville is so well known.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO