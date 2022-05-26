ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Willmar police chief says school shooting raises questions about liberties, arming teachers

By JP Cola
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says another school shooting raises questions about personal liberties in this country. Early information is that the school shooter in Uvalde Texas had no record of mental illness or criminal...

Dman
2d ago

every teacher needs trained for conceal to carry, if a threat has been targeted with a weapon in school district. full open force applied if no school kids are in direction of fire. take out target before it's a huge problem

