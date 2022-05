Reservations for a dinner at the historic Turner Farm on North Haven Island are as rare as hen’s teeth these days — and a reservation combined with a round-trip ticket on Captain John Morin’s Equinox transit service out of Rockland are even more difficult to obtain. But the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has assembled their sixth annual “Treat for Two” raffle package with a reservation date of Thursday, Aug. 11 and is inviting the general public to purchase a chance to win this spectacular Maine excursion and organic farm-to-table meal. The winning ticket will be drawn during the LCDC’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, Sunday, Aug. 7. The winners will be notified that evening.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO