(Minneapolis, MN) -- Many Minnesotans are packing up and heading out for the holiday weekend. Triple-A Minnesota spokeswoman Meredith Mitts says they’re predicting more than 39 million Americans will be traveling, which is about “an eight-point-three percent increase from 2021” and puts travel volumes in line with Triple-A’s 2017 figures. Gas prices have been increasing for nearly two weeks, but Mitts says they don’t see families canceling their holiday plans. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is four dollars, 22 cents a gallon. This compares to the national average of four-60 a gallon.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO