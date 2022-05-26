ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Holm sends message to parents regarding Uvalde school shooting

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm has sent out a letter to Willmar School District parents after Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde Texas. Holm wrote "Like you, we are shocked and deeply saddened...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police: Alleged Threat to Lincoln Park Middle School was List of Peoples’ Names Student Felt ‘upset with and bullied by’

DULUTH, Minn.- Investigators with the Duluth Police Department Friday determined the alleged school threat made by a Lincoln Park Middle School student was a written list of names several months old. According to a Department spokesperson, after the recent tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, students who knew about the...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Richfield H.S. Student Voluntarily Comes Forward After A Threat Cancels Classes

RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old Richfield High School student voluntarily came forward after an online threat led school officials to cancel classes Friday. According to Richfield police, the school alerted police at 6:31 a.m. to a potential threat, which was a picture circulating on social media that showed an RHS student holding a gun and a caption “We’re on our way.” The school closed for the day and police officers were stationed at the high school, police said. At 8 a.m., the person in the picture, a 17-year-old student at the school, voluntarily came to the police department with a parent and met with investigators. “The student and parent were fully cooperative with investigators,” police said. According to police, investigators learned the picture was taken in March, the gun is a replica firearm, and that someone else added the caption and distributed it on social media. The family allowed police into their home to recover the replica firearm. While the investigation is still active, police said investigators do not believe there are any additional risks or concerns to the community surrounding the incident. The incident comes after a nationwide threat to schools named “RHS.”
RICHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Willmar, MN
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Willmar, MN
Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Community gathers in Randolph to mourn 6-year-old Eli Hart's death

RANDOLPH, Minnesota — A grieving community gathered on Saturday afternoon in Randolph to remember 6-year-old Eli Hart. The vigil was held at the Randolph Elementary School football field where hundreds of people mourned the death of Eli, who was found dead in the trunk last week in Mound. Eli's mother has since been charged with second-degree murder.
RANDOLPH, MN
KARE 11

Richfield High School closed after social media threats

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Richfield High School is closed Friday after administrators received a screenshot of a social media post showing a student wearing the school's gear and specifically threatening the campus. The school's principal sent out an email to all students, staff and family members noting that administrators don't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Willmar School District
CBS Minnesota

Student Arrested After Traffic Stop In Fridley H.S. Parking Lot Turns Up Large Knives, Fake Grenade

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage student was arrested Friday outside Fridley High School after being found driving in the parking lot with two large knives and a fake grenade in his car. Officials in the suburb north of Minneapolis say that around 3 p.m. a school resource officer was alerted that a 17-year-old Fridley High School Online Academy student was driving in the parking lot during the high school’s dismissal. Staff at the school were aware of this student due to recent suspicious activity, including circling the school parking lot and suspicious comments posted on social media. The student does...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar police chief says school shooting raises questions about liberties, arming teachers

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says another school shooting raises questions about personal liberties in this country. Early information is that the school shooter in Uvalde Texas had no record of mental illness or criminal record, but many times school shooters turn out to be young men who displayed symptoms of mental illness. Felt says they often begin to show sudden changes in behavior, and might have chemical abuse issues. But he says the question is, what, as a society, do we do with them?...
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Foot At St. Paul Barbecue, Police Report

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in St. Paul Friday night. At about 10 p.m., officers responded to Abbott Northwestern Hospital after a man showed up there with a gunshot wound to the foot. He told police that he had been at a barbecue with friends on the 400 block of Central Avenue West, when a volley of gunshots was heard. He said he felt pain in his foot and returned fire. He did have a permit to carry, police said. He was treated for his injury, which was not considered life-threatening. Police are still investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Just Heartbreaking’: Prayer And Grief Highlight Vigil For Eli Hart

MOUND, Minn. (WCCO) — Hundreds wept, sang and prayed near Westonka Library Friday evening in memory of 6-year-old Eli Hart. The news that Hart was found dead inside the trunk of a car his mother was driving Friday, May 20, has since gripped the community, organizers say. “It’s just heartbreaking. I can’t believe this happened,” said Chris Foley, who worked to arrange the event Friday. “I just would hope that everybody could come together and try to heal from all this. It’s horrible what happened here.” Worship leaders from a nearby church sang “Amazing Grace” and other worship songs, and pastors from multiple...
MOUND, MN
ccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Police Investigate Third Armed Carjacking

Golden Valley police continue to investigate three recent carjackings. All of them involved the use of a gun. The most recent one occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Lilac Drive North. According to Golden Valley police, two Black men wearing masks...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Pilfered peony plant prompts police probe

Police in Wayzata are on the lookout for a light-fingered, green-fingered thief who poached a peony from Wayzata City Hall gardens. It's a Fern Leaf Peony (Paeonia tenuifolia) which was last seen in "almost blooming" condition before it went missing. "We believe the crime occurred between Monday morning and today,...
WAYZATA, MN
WJON

Kandiyohi Co. Sheriff: Death Possibly Drug Related

NEW LONDON -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found unconscious inside a vehicle. At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday deputies responded to a report of an unconscious 31-year-old man in a vehicle just west of New London. The man was taken to CentraCare Hospital in...
NEW LONDON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Valdez murder trial goes to jury in Olivia

(Olivia MN-) Closing arguments took place yesterday morning in a Renville County murder case, and went to the jury in the afternoon. 27-year-old Julian Valdez is charged with 2 counts of 2nd Degree Murder for the August 5th 2021 shooting of 31-year-old Pablo Gutierrez at Valdez' Renville home. Valdez told police he and a friend were playing pool in his garage that night when they were accosted by an apparently intoxicated Gutierrez. Valdez says he shot Gutierrez when Gutierrez became aggressive and tried to attack his friend. The trial in Olivia began on Monday.
OLIVIA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy