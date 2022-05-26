ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Bradford County man killed when his lawn tractor rolls over onto him, state police report

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
 3 days ago

A Troy area man was found dead Wednesday after his lawn tractor apparently flipped over onto him.

Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda identified the victim as Richard Popolow, 79.

State troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to 3061 Mountain Ave. in Armenia Township, west of Troy, after receiving a report that a lawn tractor was laying on its side on the edge of a pond.

Emergency first responders removed the victim from the pond upon arrival. Troopers arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and the victim's identity was confirmed.

Popolow's death has been deemed accidental and the investigation into the incident is continuing, state police said.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Bradford County man killed when his lawn tractor rolls over onto him, state police report

Comments / 0

WBRE

Baby left in car while parents break into house, police say

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY— Police say a Lycoming County couple was arrested for trying to break into a condemned apartment while their 2-year-old child was in the car. The Old Lycoming Township Police Department responded to a call for a burglary in progress and upon arriving on the scene, police say they witnessed Brandon […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
#Tractor#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident
