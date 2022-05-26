ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Southwest Florida golf: McConnell, Roder earn U.S. Senior Open spots at TPC Treviso Bay

By Naples Daily News staff
 3 days ago

Tampa amateur Miles McConnell fired a 3-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors at the U.S. Senior Open qualifier at TPC Treviso Bay on Wednesday.

McConnell had four birdies and a bogey, with three of the birdies on the back nine.

Dolph Roder of Fort Lauderdale grabbed the second and final qualifying spot with a 1-under 71.

Roder had quite a front nine even though the card showed an even-par 36, and that included pars on Nos. 8 and 9. He went birdie-birdie-bogey-double bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey on the first seven holes.

Jack Schlotterback of Naples is first alternate after shooting an even-par 72. Tommy Stankowski of Fort Myers shot a 73 and won a playoff for second alternate with a par on the first playoff hole against England's Robert Forde.

McConnell has played in four U.S. Amateurs and reached the quarterfinals in 1987, losing to eventual champion Billy Mayfair in 20 holes. He made the second round of match play in the 2018 U.S. Mid-Amateur.

Roder is the lead instructor at Coral Ridge in Fort Lauderdale.

The Senior Open is June 23-26 at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Senior Open qualifier

at TPC Treviso Bay

Par-72

Qualifiers

1. Miles McConnell (a), Tampa, 69; 2. Dolph Roder, Fort Lauderdale, 71

Alternates

First_Joe Schlotterback (a), Naples, 72; *Second_Tommy Stankowski, Fort Myers, 73

Other scores

73 -- Robert Forde, England

74 -- Chick Berry, Clearwater; Joe Kern, Vero Beach

75 -- Kevin Johnson (a), Naples; Bill Barnes (a), Bonita Springs; Mike Keymont, Orlando; Richard O'Hanlon, England

76 -- Dan Heaslip, Naples

77 -- Bobby Bryant (a), Ocala; Gene Fieger, Naples

78 -- Stephen Gromett, England; Guy Boros, Fort Lauderdale; Chris Howell (a), Winter Garden; Ronald Ryan (a), Naples

79 -- Thomas Brennan (a), Covington, La.; Patrick Badcock, Cumberland, Maine; Peter Brignola, Pembroke Pines; Tim Carpenter (a), Fort Myers; Miguel Angel Martin, Spain; Joe Shaktman (a), Coral Springs; Michael Melton, Fort Pierce; Paul Wilson, England; Stan Geer, Naples

80 -- Tom Dyer, Palm Beach Gardens; Frank Brady (a), Tampa; Rami Asayag, Israel; Bruce Stein (a), Boca Raton; John Reynaud, Feather Sound; David Ladd, Jupiter; Douglas Jones (a), Brandon; Brian Kennedy, Highland Beach

81 -- Rich Schulte (a), Marco Island; Robert Tracy, Miami; Jason Proctor, England; Dwayne Pearman, Bermuda; Don Whittemore (a), Temple Terrace

82 -- Cleve Johnson (a), Naples; Eric Egloff, Arnold, Md.; Samuel Wilson (a), Wellington; Chris Kaufman, Coral Springs; Darren Dimick, Sarasota

84 -- Tim Miller, Naples; James Slattery, Clearwater; Brannon Rue (a), Oviedo

85 -- Joe Angelo, Bradenton; Ron Russo (a), Estero

86 -- Frank Saxon (a), Clearwater; Mike Nicholson, Naples; Jeffrey Mason, Orlando

87 -- Bill Castleman (a), Oldsmar

90 -- Jody Pelfrey (a), Fort Myers

91 -- Mark Smith, Bonita Springs

95 -- David Parenti, Valrico

WD -- Robert Wentzell (a), Bradenton

DNF -- Thomas Christensen (a), Coral Springs; Brian Keenan (a), Tampa;  Peter Cherry, England; William Stokes (a), New Port Richey; Peter Meurer (a), Naples; Charles Wyatt, Tampa; Paul Trittler, Cave Creek, Ariz.; Michael Goltz, Winter Park; Adam Adams, Coconut Creek

NS -- Brian Morris, Bermuda

(a) -- amateur

* -- won playoff

Sports
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
