ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro, NY

Baseball: Marlboro slugs four homers en route to reaching Section 9 Class B final

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 2 days ago

The thought of the Marlboro baseball team reaching the section final “gave me chills,” coach John Morrissey said Wednesday.

The program is no stranger to that stage, of course, having gotten to at least the championship game in the previous three seasons. But this group doing it wasn’t a certainty.

After all, the Iron Dukes were again rebuilding and hoping to maneuver through the playoffs with an inexperienced roster for a second straight year. What are the odds of catching lightning in a bottle twice?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kBoP_0fr0xvsA00

“It was an ego check for this program to not be a top seed and not be a team that people are expecting to win,” Morrissey said of them being seeded fourth. “But the guys have continually improved.”

Sophomore John Ryder shined on the mound and a power surge spurred Marlboro over top-seeded Burke Catholic, 8-2, in a Section 9 Class B semifinal.

Collin Casey, Tommy Benfer, Harrison Conn and Jack Schlagler each homered and the Dukes didn’t at all resemble an underdog. Hours later, the Marlboro softball team secured its berth to the section final.

Softball, too : DelSalto dazzles as Marlboro tops New Paltz to reach softball final

"The kids coming up understand the history and want to uphold the standard here," softball coach Ray Leduc said of the success of both programs. "Credit also goes to the youth programs here that develop young talent."

The baseball team advanced to face No. 2 Spackenkill in the final Saturday, 10 a.m. at Cantine Field in Saugerties.

“There were some well-hit balls that maybe would’ve been doubles at a larger field,” Morrissey said of the home runs, “but with the small dimensions (at Burke), they went out.”

Ryder struck out six and allowed no earned runs in four innings to get the win. He also singled twice, and Casey, Benfer and Schlagler each drove in two for Marlboro (13-5).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZL6T_0fr0xvsA00

Spackenkill, meanwhile, continued its sterling season with a 6-0 win over third-seeded Dover in the other semifinal.

Sean Lucas and Dan Collins combined for the shutout. Andrew Speranza went 3 for 4 with two RBI, Lucas drove in two and Nick Rynone scored twice for the Spartans (20-2).

“They’ve got a group that's been playing together since they were little and they’ve always been successful,” Morrissey of Spackenkill. “They’re firing on all cylinders right now. We’ll have to do all the small things well and find a way to be better than them on that day.”

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Baseball: Marlboro slugs four homers en route to reaching Section 9 Class B final

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Economy Leads To Race Cancelations In Middletown, New York

As we roll into June in the Hudson Valley, we are normally well into the Dirt Track racing season in New York. The Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY has had their season underway for a few weeks now. Unfortunately, they have also run into many issues so far this year and now they have had another problem arise with races scheduled for mid-June.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

No Pool? The Best Swimming Holes in the Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, the answer to this question is just as heavily-guarded as a secret family recipe: "Where's a good local swimming hole?" The question was recently posted in a local hiking group on Facebook, and the answers from people who would rather take the answer to their graves poured in. "Nobody tells of a good swimming hole, especially in NY, because then it will no longer be a good swimming hole.." answered one secretive hiker. "I've been here 10 years and still can't get the intel", complained another. Some people even seemed to enjoy the swimming hole gatekeeping: "I know one that hasn't been mentioned and it's in Orange county [NY]. Explore u will find it like I did" hinted a very coy commenter. So what gives?
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlboro, NY
City
New Paltz, NY
City
Saugerties, NY
Marlboro, NY
Sports
101.5 WPDH

Hopewell Junction Hiker Dies After Fall in Hunter, New York

A Dutchess County woman has died following a fall at a popular Greene County hiking trail. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a Hopewell Junction woman fell to her death while hiking at the Platte Clove Preserve. In the DEC press release, they explain that Forest Rangers responded to a call back on Sunday, May 22nd at 12:35 pm. When Rangers got on the scene, along with help for the New York State Police, Greene County Paramedics, and Ranger Lieutenant Slade, Rangers "conducted a technical rope recovery after the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Top Prize-Winning Lotto Tickets Sold in Kingston

Two top prize-winning lottery tickets were recently sold in the Hudson Valley Are you the lucky winner? Or do you know who may have purchased these winning tickets?. A first-place winning ticket for Thursday evening's Take 5 drawing was sold in Kingston, New York. Winning Ticket Sold At Kingston Citgo...
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
John Morrissey
Person
Sean Lucas
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Implications After Final Redistricting Maps Approved

Amid confusion, controversy, and contested races, New York State has a newly approved redistricting map, and no, it's not the same one we were looking at last week. Just last week there was a lot of chatter surrounding the proposed New York State redistricting maps, especially here in the Hudson Valley where one of the drawings not only split up a county, but actually spilt Kington into two separate districts.
POLITICS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Breakneck Ridge train service to resume

COLD SPRING – Starting this Saturday, Metro-North Railroad will restore weekend and holiday service to and from Breakneck Ridge on the Hudson Line. Metro-North President Cathy Rinaldi noted the station has been closed for over two years. “The station is the gateway to one of the most popular and...
COLD SPRING, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Bank St. Bridge reopens with 1923 Studebaker crossing and ribbon cutting

Goshen, N.Y. - Completion of the Bank Street Bridge in the Village of Warwick was announced and celebrated stylishly today by Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus. To mark the occasion, Neuhaus and Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard took a ride over the bridge in Micah O’Connor’s 1923 Studebaker after the ribbon cutting.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slugs#Delsalto#Credit#Cantine
theexaminernews.com

Oliverio Elected to Board of Ed in Putnam Valley; Carmel Prez Rejected

Former Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio, who retired from town post at the end of 2021, is back serving the community in an elected role. With 754 votes, Oliverio earned one of two available seats on the Putnam Valley Board of Education last week. Trustee Janette Yetter was the top vote-getter with 763. They will both be sworn-in on July 1.
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Dice Man Cometh…A Month Sooner to Poughkeepsie

Andrew Dice Clay shows were originally scheduled for August in Poughkeepsie and have been moved up. But for good reason. We previously reported that comic legend Andrew Dice Clay was set to play a special, intimate three-show engagement this August at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie. The Dice Man has been doing his Club Dice Tour, performing at smaller venues around the country. Well, it looks like fans waiting to see the legend in Poughkeepsie will get to see him sooner than later.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNYT

No Pride Flag in Milton park this year

The Pride flag flown in Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park will not go up this year during “Pride Month.”. The all-Republican board passed a resolution to prevent any non-government flags from being raised on the park's flagpole. However, it's a different story in Saratoga Springs. NewsChannel 13 has learned...
MILTON, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
607
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy