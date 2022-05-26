ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball: Jackson, Manco lift Arlington over Suffern, sets up section final showdown

By Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal
This would have been devastating. This would have meant that top-seeded Arlington followed a disappointing loss Monday in the double-elimination tournament with an even more crushing defeat, squandering a lead in the must-win game and, ultimately, a brilliant baseball season.

For a moment Wednesday, that second life flashed before their eyes.

Suffern had erased an early four-run deficit and rallied for a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, nearly punching its ticket to the section final.

Which is why the Admirals were elated, dousing teammates with water buckets in celebration following a dramatic finish.

"We gave up that run with two outs, which could've been deflating," Admirals coach John Biasotti said. "But we were calm, and this group has come through in big spots throughout the season."

They had another in them.

Dimitri Simou lined a one-out single preceding Dan Jackson's tying triple that sailed over the centerfielder. Jake Manco then sent him home and sent the home crowd into a tizzy, delivering a walk-off single in the seventh that lifted Arlington to a 10-9 win over No. 2 Suffern.

With that, the Admirals advanced to the Section 1 Class AA final, where they'll face rival Roy C. Ketcham in a postseason rematch.

Arlington had lost on Monday to Ketcham, which pushed their backs to the wall in this losers' bracket meeting with Suffern. The win earned them a chance to compete this weekend for a championship at Purchase College.

"We almost made it to the final last year and lost to Ketcham in the eighth inning," Biasotti said of their semifinal heartbreak last spring. "One of our goals was to make it back to this point and reach the final."

They'll face Ketcham for the fourth time this season at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ketcham, still without a loss in the playoffs, needs only to win that game to capture its first title since 2016. Arlington, seeking its first championship since 2017, must win Saturday to force a winner-take-all Game 2 on Sunday.

That opportunity was made possible by its dramatic win over the Mounties, who themselves emerged from the losers' bracket and upset Ketcham in the 2019 section final.

Arlington went up 4-0 in the first, but Suffern erupted for six runs in the third inning. The Admirals tied it in the bottom of the third, but Suffern went back ahead, 8-6, in the fifth. Arlington again answered with two runs in the next frame to tie it at 8, before Suffern retook the lead in the seventh.

"They showed great resiliency and I give the seniors so much credit for their leadership," Biasotti said. "The approach on offense was good. They put the ball in play and made it happen."

Nick Lugo went 4 for 4 with two runs and Ryan Letscher was 3 for 3 with two RBI for Arlington (18-4). Simou went 2 for 3 with three RBI and a run, and Sean Smith was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Eric Servellon struggled with control and allowed five runs in 2 ⅔ innings. He was relieved by sophomore Liam Suozzo, who gave up six hits and four runs in 4 ⅓ innings for the win.

"Eric wasn't as sharp as he usually is," Biasotti said of the West Virginia-bound ace. "Liam did a solid job and was able to keep us in the game."

Josh Kaplan was 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBI and Jake Silver drove in three runs for Suffern. Alex Polombo gave up six earned runs in five innings.

"When you overcome adversity and pull out a game like this, it does give you some extra energy and confidence," Biasotti said. "A win like this reinforces to us that we're capable of bouncing back from rough innings, and we won't quit."

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Baseball: Jackson, Manco lift Arlington over Suffern, sets up section final showdown

Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

