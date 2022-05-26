ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fintechs fail to make a dent in Mexico as cash remains king

By Isabel Woodford
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fookf_0fr0xgsV00

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Financial inclusion levels in Mexico have worsened since 2018, official statistics show, despite a burst of financial startups hoping to 'bank the unbanked'.

Mexicans with at least one financial product last year fell 0.5% to 67.8% compared with 2018, the National Inclusion Report (ENIF) concluded this month. Meanwhile, cash still drives 90% of transactions under 500 Mexican pesos ($25), as well as 78.7% of payments or bills over 500 pesos.

That puts Latin America's second most populous country far behind similar economies like India, Kenya and Brazil in terms of inclusion and its reliance on cash.

This comes despite hundreds of 'pro-inclusion' fintechs arriving in Mexico since 2016, offering easier ways to sign up or no-fee banking, including Klar, Kueski Pay, Stori, and Albo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zY1g_0fr0xgsV00
Reuters Graphics

While attracting millions of users, these startups are struggling to move the needle around Mexico's informal economy, says Maelis Carraro, managing director at consulting firm BFA Global.

"Fintech innovators have not yet delivered on their potential to build solutions that are centered on underserved communities," she told Reuters, adding that fintechs mostly target Latin America's metropolitan elite, rather than poorer, rural communities where banking infrastructure is most needed.

For their part, fintechs say they need more regulatory support to have impact.

"Until more digital players become [licensed as] banks, inclusion will continue to hit a ceiling," said Juan Guerra, Revolut's Mexico chief executive.

Fintech users still need to link their digital accounts to licensed banks, requiring a visit to traditional brick-and-mortar branches, he said.

Since the government introduced its 'fintech law' in 2018, 58 companies have been approved or provisionally approved for payment licenses, according to the Mexican Fintech Association, yet no new retail banking licenses have been issued.

At the same time, the proportion of Mexican adults with bank accounts edged up two percentage points between 2018 and 2021 to 49.1%, while card usage for larger transactions increased to a modest 12.3%.

Mexico, meanwhile, continues to attract international startups like Nubank (NUN.MX), Uala and Revolut, with ambitious full-scale banking plans.

Convenience-store Oxxo (FEMSAUBD.MX) also launched a banking app last November, and says it already boasts 1.6 million users. Customers can sign up directly in Oxxo stores, which are far more populous nationwide than bank branches.

The Mexican government has separately undertaken a pilot project to get women banked, after the gender gap for financial inclusion doubled to 12% in 2021.

Officials are also beginning to dispense welfare benefits via digital wallets or bank deposits, rather than cash, as well encouraging adoption of government mobile payments system CoDi, launched in 2019.

($1 = 19.8372 Mexican pesos)

(This version of the story corrects name of fintech in paragraph 4 to Kueski Pay instead of Keusiki Pay)

Reporting by Isabel Woodford; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as retail sales miss estimates

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.8% * Canadian bond yields ease across steeper curve TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as a move higher in oil prices was offset by domestic data showing that retail sales growth stalled in March, but the currency stuck to its recent sideways trading pattern. Canadian retail sales were unchanged in March from February, missing estimates for a 1.4% advance, as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers offset gains in all other subsectors, data from Statistics Canada showed. A preliminary estimate showed that sales grew 0.8% in April. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, extended a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the European Union wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia. U.S. crude prices were up 0.8% at $111.18 a barrel, while world stock markets broadly stabilized and bond yields eased as no hawkish surprises from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve minutes helped soothe immediate worries over the impact of rate hikes on economic growth. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2825 to the greenback, or 77.97 U.S. cents, toward the middle of its range over the last week or so which was between 1.2762 and 1.2895. The Bank of Canada will hike its overnight rate by half a percentage point next Wednesday, according to all 30 economists polled by Reuters, who see interest rates at least a half-point higher by year-end than predicted just one month ago. Canadian government bond yields eased across a steeper curve. The 2-year fell 4.1 basis points to 2.500%, its lowest since April 28, and the 10-year was down 0.9 basis points at 2.765%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Indian fintech Jar eyes $50 million investment

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup is engaging with several investors to raise about $50 million at a $350 million valuation, according to four people familiar with the matter. Asked for comment on Wednesday, Misbah Ashraf, co-founder of Jar, said it was too early to comment. Tiger Global, an existing backer of Jar,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Qatar's Commercial Bank keen to issue green bonds, CEO says

May 29 (Reuters) - The Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) is keen to issue green bonds if it can ensure the money is used for projects that comply fully with green credentials, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Abraham told a conference in Doha on Sunday. “There's a huge pool of investor...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Latin America#Retail Banking#Mexicans#Enif#Bfa Global#Fintech
Reuters

Exclusive: Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension

ROME, May 29 (Reuters) - Italy is considering tightening a state guarantee scheme designed to help banks shed bad debts while weighing its extension to cushion the hit from the Ukraine war and the pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter. Since its 2016 launch, the 'GACS' scheme has...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Mexico City
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

'Pay more attention' Ethereum co-founder says of crypto crash

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 25 (Reuters) - Ethereum's co-founder Gavin Wood said cryptocurrency investors need to be more aware of what is backing their holdings after a market rout which wiped more than $800 billion off their value. "I would hope that people pay more attention to what is belying the...
MARKETS
Reuters

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'sabotaging' negotiating process

May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of "sabotaging" the negotiating process between the two countries, the Kremlin said, citing comments he made to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in a phone call on Friday. Putin also informed Nehammer about actions that Russia was taking to secure safe...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy