Watauga County, NC

Big Kahuna campaign coming to end, crowning to take place June 2

By Staff Report editor@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE — The Watauga Habitat for Humanity Big Kahuna campaign is in its final week as it concludes with the Don Ho Down event on June 2 at Booneshine from 5:30 p.m. — 8 p.m. Since April 1, five teams advocated and raised money to support Watauga...

Watauga Democrat

With golden shovels, Historical Society and Village Foundation celebrate start of History Walk construction

BLOWING ROCK — By definition, it takes a long time to create history. Relatively speaking, it only takes a few moments to preserve it. The Blowing Rock Historical Society and the Village Foundation took their first steps to preserve and celebrate key aspects of Blowing Rock’s history on May 26 with a groundbreaking ceremony at Mayview Plaza. Celebrating the launch of construction for the Blowing Rock History Walk were not only an assortment of dignitaries, but three golden shovels to mark the occasion.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Watauga Democrat

King Street Farmers Market to host Queer Day

BOONE – King Street Farmers Market is hosting a Queer Day to celebrate the queer community within the market on May 31. The organization announced it is excited to host the Southern Queer Zine, a creative, queer-led, locally based magazine that highlights queer and BIPOC stories. There will be live music from a local musician, kid’s crafts and a trivia game. There will also be an optional survey for any to fill out. Kick-off the day before Pride Month at the King Street Market.
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Children's Council celebrates families at an end of year celebration

BOONE — Staff and service recipients of the Children’s Council of Watauga County gathered at the Tot Lot to enjoy each others company with refreshments, raffle prizes, a bounce house for children and opportunities for connection. The Children’s Council annual event to celebrate the families they serve through...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Watauga Democrat

Cove Creek first-grader winner in North Carolina Farm to School calendar contest

COVE CREEK — A Cove Creek School first-grader is one of 13 winners in the North Carolina Farm to School calendar. The artwork of 13 elementary school students will be featured in the 2022-2023 North Carolina Farm to School calendar. This is the 11th year for the calendar, which features daily agricultural facts and highlights the N.C. Farm to School program and agriculture’s role in food production.
EDUCATION
Boone, NC
Watauga County, NC
Watauga County, NC
Watauga Democrat

Gordon Grant Shore

Gordon Grant Shore, 84, of Cardinal Lane, Boone, nc, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022. Born March 26, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of Grant and Maude Triplett Shore. Gordon served as a deacon at Middle Fork Baptist Church since the early 70’s. He retired from the ASU Print Shop after 27 years of service and held various other jobs over the years with Roten Furniture, Watauga Democrat, Brown & Graham, Inc., Triplett’s Amoco, Blue Ridge Shoe Plant and Blue Bell Plant in Lenoir. He also was a proud member of High Country Classic Cars. The family requests anyone with vintage cars to please drive their cars in procession to the cemetery.
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Mary Kennon Sanders Parsons

Mary Kennon Sanders Parsons passed away peacefully May 24, 2022 with family at her side at Aldersgate Retirement Community where she had resided the past several years. Born in 1925, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the only child of Ruth Wynn and David Duncan Sanders. Making their homes in Spartanburg, Nashville and Charleston throughout her childhood, Mary made friends in all locations all the while remaining as close as she could to her 25 first cousins whom she adored and considered her siblings her entire life; she was the last of these cousins to pass away.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Justin Davis
Watauga Democrat

Flood watch issued for Ashe, Watauga Thursday night through Friday morning

WATAUGA — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Watauga and Ashe counties effective midnight Thursday through Friday morning. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, according to NWS. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Excessive...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Watauga Democrat

Sheriff's reports

The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ARREST: Cesar O. Ruiz-Lara, 25, of Jefferson, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. Ruiz-Lara was issued a May 18 court date and a $1,000 secured bond.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

Community Policy