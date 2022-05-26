Big Kahuna campaign coming to end, crowning to take place June 2

Gordon Grant Shore, 84, of Cardinal Lane, Boone, nc, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022. Born March 26, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of Grant and Maude Triplett Shore. Gordon served as a deacon at Middle Fork Baptist Church since the early 70’s. He retired from the ASU Print Shop after 27 years of service and held various other jobs over the years with Roten Furniture, Watauga Democrat, Brown & Graham, Inc., Triplett’s Amoco, Blue Ridge Shoe Plant and Blue Bell Plant in Lenoir. He also was a proud member of High Country Classic Cars. The family requests anyone with vintage cars to please drive their cars in procession to the cemetery.
