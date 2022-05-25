ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

By Alex Svejkovsky
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a St. Cloud man dead. At around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the...

1390 Granite City Sports

MN Man Charged in Alleged Sextortion of More Than 500 Girls

ST. PAUL -- A Minnesota man has been charged with an extensive online sextortion scheme that victimized more than 500 minor girls across the country. According to court documents, for about five years 31-year-old Yue Vang of St. Paul created and used multiple apps and social media services like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls throughout the country and beyond.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

State Patrol Gets Training in Communication

CAMP RIPLEY -- The Minnesota State Patrol is getting training in effective communication. Through June 16th, State Patrol officers will attend regional training seminars about First Amendment considerations and interacting with the media. Camp Ripley hosted the training for dozens of central Minnesota officers Thursday. Colonel Matt Langer, chief of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Is This The Last Payphone In St. Cloud (Or Even Central MN)?

The last payphone in New York City was removed earlier this week. In 1999, there were over 2,000,000 payphones in NYC alone, but only 200,000 in the entire country as of 2018. It seems almost impossible for anyone my age or older to believe that payphones are completely a thing of the past. How many times in your life did you depend on a payphone whether for an emergency or just to talk to someone when you were more than ten feet away from your home? They would even have a handy-dandy phonebook right by it so you could look up the number you needed!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Ways to Explore Minnesota Memorial Weekend

The kickoff of summer for many of us is this weekend. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON. She suggested the "Kickoff to Summer at the Minnesota State Fair" which goes from May 26-30. Hayes says this is the 2nd year this event is taking place. She says it is a smaller version of the state fair with a capped attendance but includes many of the staple state fair foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Stearns County Outlines Short-Term Rental Rules

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County is reminding property owners of the rules for renting out their homes and cabins. Officials say short-term rentals require a permit and have licensing guidelines attached to them. A short-term rental is defined as 30 days or less and must conform to the county's Comprehensive...
1390 Granite City Sports

Hey Minnesota, It’s Time to Turn On This Button in Your Car

With the arrival of summer, you're going to want to make sure this button is turned on in your vehicle. I remember getting my first car and this button was one of the first things my dad told me about. The general rule of thumb is to turn it on in the summer and leave it off in the winter. It wasn't explained to me exactly why to do that, because there were other things that needed more urgent attention on that '91 Honda Accord, but I have followed that button rule ever since.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Water Levels Still High in Some Portions of the State

The water levels on our lakes, rivers and streams in Central Minnesota have gradually receded over the past couple of weeks but some areas of the state continue to struggle with high water levels. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. He says in the boundary waters area and Voyagers National Park water levels are still at record highs with some campsites and public access ramps under water. Schmitt says lake levels are extremely high with record water levels on Lake Kabetogama, Namakan Lake and Rainy Lake. He says some resorts in that area haven't even had the opportunity to open yet. Schmitt says have even pulled some kids out of school to help sand bag with the help of the National Guard.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

