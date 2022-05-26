Roll ’em! Vero Beach Film Fest set for downtown spotlight

A great range of music opens up this week throughout the area. First up, head north to Melbourne, where, on Friday, May 27, the Henegar Center opens its next big show – “We Will Rock You,” the big musical by Queen and Ben Elton. This is the show loaded with more than 20 hit songs by that iconic band, Queen, and its frontman Freddie Mercury. In fact, if you’re a lover of songs like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” it’ll probably be hard to stay seated. This is called a “jukebox musical.” It uses a narrative to tell the story of some bohemians living in a distant future where differences are not celebrated and musical instruments are forbidden. Tickets range from $25 to $27. “We Will Rock You” runs May 27 to June 12 at the Henegar Center is at 625 E. New Haven Ave. Call 321-723-8698 or visit Henegar.org.

