Roll ’em! Vero Beach Film Fest set for downtown spotlight

By Stephanie LaBaff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLights, camera, action! After a multi-year hiatus, the fifth Vero Beach Film Festival is ready to roll cameras and celebrate independent films, as the cinematographic extravaganza returns to venues in Downtown Vero Beach June 9-12. Listed on the Filmfreeway.com “Top 100 Film Festival” directory, VBFF has resumed with a...

‘Rock’ (and other music) around clock this weekend

A great range of music opens up this week throughout the area. First up, head north to Melbourne, where, on Friday, May 27, the Henegar Center opens its next big show – “We Will Rock You,” the big musical by Queen and Ben Elton. This is the show loaded with more than 20 hit songs by that iconic band, Queen, and its frontman Freddie Mercury. In fact, if you’re a lover of songs like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” it’ll probably be hard to stay seated. This is called a “jukebox musical.” It uses a narrative to tell the story of some bohemians living in a distant future where differences are not celebrated and musical instruments are forbidden. Tickets range from $25 to $27. “We Will Rock You” runs May 27 to June 12 at the Henegar Center is at 625 E. New Haven Ave. Call 321-723-8698 or visit Henegar.org.
Dave Matthews Band Cancels Both West Palm Beach Shows Due to COVID

Dave Matthews Band Cancels Both West Palm Beach Shows Due to COVID. The Dave Matthews Band were scheduled to perform on consecutive nights starting on Saturday (5/28) and Sunday (5/29) night in West Palm Beach. They have announced the cancellation of both of the South Florida shows at iThink Financial Amphitheater. The statement posted on the bands official website reads:
Martin County Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony Monday in Stuart

Martin County - Friday May 27, 2022: The Martin County Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held at the Stuart Memorial Park on Monday May 30 at 10 a.m. Residents and visitors are invited to attend and remember and honor the fallen who gave their lives in defense of our nation, and to honor their families.
Actor Ray Liotta's connection to Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Actor Ray Liotta died Thursday while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. He was 67-years-old and leaves behind a daughter and fiance. The actor had a connection with Palm Beach County. He narrated the film called, "Discover the Palm Beaches, the Perfect...
Another golf course will be used for new homes and shops. It’s sparked an outcry in this multimillion-dollar community.

The defunct Heron Bay golf course, best known as the former home of the Honda Classic tournaments, could be sold to a developer — or even a neighboring city — to become a mix of housing and retail shops, including restaurants. It’s gotten the attention of neighbors who say the planned construction on the 69.2 acres abutting their upscale houses is not something they ever signed up for — and ...
PALM BEACH PHILANTHROPISTS JEFFREY COLE AND PATRICIA COLE-O’BRIEN CELEBRATE COLE EYE INSTITUTE EXPANSION

May 27, 2022 — Palm Beach residents Mr. Jeffrey Cole and his wife Patricia O-Brien Cole recently celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Jeffrey and Patricia Cole Building at Cole Eye Institute on Cleveland Clinic’s Ohio campus. This expansion was made possible by a lead gift of $31.5 million from Mr. and Mrs. Cole in 2016. Mr. Cole and his company Cole National Corp. also contributed the lead gift that established Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute in 1999. Mr. Cole was chairman and CEO of Cole National Corp. He also co-founded Pearle Europe, which is now GrandVision, and he continues to serve on the boards of eye wear companies.
$20 million sale sets new highwater mark for a riverfront home

Vero Beach popped up on the luxury real estate radar screen last Tuesday – catching the attention of people from Manhattan to Miami – when a riverfront house in Riomar Bay sold for $20 million. The selling price was a solid 60 percent more than the previous top...
Updated Oceanridge pool home ‘has a great floorplan’

Theresa and Michael Annechino checked out quite a few places in Florida before buying the home at 1924 Ocean Ridge Circle at Oceanridge. Michael was a national sales manager early in his career and had lived in Vero Beach with his aunt and uncle at Vista Royale in the late 1980s, so he knew the town’s charm. When he and Theresa decided they wanted to move to Florida, he says they looked all over the state but kept coming back to Vero as the place they wanted to settle.
Vero Beach welcomes the City of Palm Bay as the First and Second Cities in The Country to Have an Emergency Overnight Shelter on Wheels for The Homeless

The Source in Vero Beach, under the leadership of Executive Director Anthony Zorbaugh, along with local community leaders, supporters and donors, officially opened the doors to the “new” Palm Bay Dignity Bus, now open every night to 16 needy people living on the streets of Palm Bay in need of a good night’s sleep. The Palm Bay Dignity Bus is a partnership, The Source, The City of Palm Bay and St. Vincent de Paul of St. Joseph’s Parish in Palm Bay. The Indian River County Dignity Bus was launched in March 2021 at an event hosted in part by the Indian River County Chamber of Commerce.
