Salina continues to be known as art destination with SculptureTour 2022 underway

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 3 days ago

Leaders in Salina want the city to be known as a destination and not just a place to drive through, and one project that is in its 12th year is helping do just that.

The 2022 edition of SculptureTour Salina began this month with an unwrapping party on May 7.

Sylvia Rice, director of Visit Salina, said things like the tour happening in Salina enhances that notion of the city being a destination.

"(It may) allow people to take a look at what we have and make a decision to visit here as opposed to someplace else for the weekend," Rice said.

In addition to possibly bringing people to the city, Rice said these kind of arts events and stops may also make people want to come back to Salina after seeing what the city has to offer.

"Maybe, they decide to sign their kids up for a ball tournament here instead of a tournament in another city in Kansas," Rice said. "Or, maybe the arts scene is what one of our local college students' knows will bring their parents here to visit."

More: Saline County looking for more businesses as local loyalty app launch approaches

Art being the reason to visit Salina

She said in recent years, the city has tried to capitalize on the idea of Salina being an arts destination, not just with the SculptureTour, but also with the various murals going up around the city and the continuing success of staples in the community like the Smoky Hill River Festival, theater and concert venues and museums both new and old.

"All of those things that are phenomenal in their own right, really become powerful when you have a concentration of them in a community the size of Salina," Rice said.

She noted that Midwest Living Magazine even listed "Be Immersed in the Art of Salina" as one of the top 20 things to do in Kansas.

"We feel like people who are traveling for the arts are genuinely surprised when they get here and realize the caliber of offerings, the number of offerings we have and the diversity of what we have," Rice said.

That diversity is on full display with this year's SculptureTour. This year features 22 pieces by 19 different artists from seven different states.

Rice said this year's three Merit Award winners included a nice variety of pieces too, with the Best in Show, "Mr. Hatter's Anthropodal Pursuits in Becoming Human: 002 Balance," created by Brady Hatter, a Kansas artist who submitted to the tour for the first time.

"If you have somebody that feels like nothing and that exhibit speaks to them, guess what, next May, there's a whole new exhibit," Rice said.

More: Jason Boland and The Stragglers to perform to Salina's Smoky Hill River Festival

People's Choice voting underway now

One of Rice's favorite parts of SculptureTour Salina, and something that is rare for a sculpture walk, is the fact that the people who come to tour it, no matter where they're from, how old they may be or what their knowledge of art may be, can vote for the People's Choice , which is then purchased by the City of Salina to be added to its public art collection.

"For a relatively small amount of money, we've really expanded our art collection," Rice said.

In addition to the 11 that the city has purchased for its collection, Rice said around 20 of the other pieces throughout the years of the tour, have been purchased by businesses and private individuals that are also on public display.

Voting for the People's Choice Award is open through Dec. 31, 2022. Anyone who comes and takes the tour can vote for their favorite, with ballots and ballot boxes located in many of the businesses downtown as well as the mid-block crosswalks along Santa Fe Avenue.

More: Seven artists, including Brady Scott & Darren Morzwitz, are painting murals live in Salina

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina continues to be known as art destination with SculptureTour 2022 underway

