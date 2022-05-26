RGV school district investigates credible threat

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna ISD said they are investigating a credible threat of violence.

According to the district, in light of the shooting in Uvalde and in an abundance of caution, Donna ISD will be canceling classes district-wide.

Officials are asking staff to work from home and say the security and safety of their students and staff come first.

The district said classes will resume on Tuesday morning, May 31.

