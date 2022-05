The Mansura Police Department is requesting the publics assistance in locating Brooklyn Rachelle Chenevert white female 27 years old. Brooklyn was last seen in the Mansura area traveling towards the Marksville area with an unknown black male subject in a pickup truck unknown make or model on Saturday evening, 5/21/2022. If anyone has any information in regards to the location of Brooklyn please contact the Mansura Police Department at 318-964-2120 or Chief John Johnson at 318-359-3166. Thanks for any and all assistance.

MANSURA, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO