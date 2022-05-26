ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD confirms 2 shot on west side, says app’s report of 7 victims is inaccurate

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed two people were injured overnight in a shooting on the west side, disputing reports from a crime notification app that reported a higher number of victims.

The shooting happened sometime late Wednesday in the 400 block of S. Gerrard Drive, just a few blocks west of Rhoades Elementary School.

Police found no victims at the scene. However, IMPD was notified when two people with gunshot wounds sought treatment at a local hospital.

IMPD believes those victims were shot at the Gerrard Road location. They were last said to be in good condition.

Edited screenshot from Citizen app

Users of the Citizen app received an alert shortly after midnight saying, “Police have confirmed seven people were shot at the scene.”

FOX59 asked IMPD about the conflicting reports.

We were told the information from the Citizen app was inaccurate.

It’s unclear where that information originated from at this point, but it might have been from a 911 call about the shooting.

Citizen released the following statement on Thursday evening:

“We take the accuracy of the safety information Citizen publishes every day very seriously and regret the error we made in this post. We sent out a correction as soon as we were made aware by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and look forward to collaborating further with law enforcement and the community to ensure residents of Indianapolis are well informed.”

FOX59

FOX59

