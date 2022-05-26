Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday

Florida's 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend .

During the sales tax holiday period, which runs from Saturday, May 28 through Friday, June 10, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax.

For the first time, Floridians can also buy pet supplies for their fur babies during the sales tax holiday.

Below is the list of qualifying pet supplies:

$2 or less

Wet pet food (can or pouch)



$15 or less

Cat litter pans Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls Hamster or rabbit substrate Manual can openers Pet waste disposal bags



$20 or less

Collars Leashes Muzzles Pet pads



$25 or less

Cat litter weighing 25lbs. or less



$30 or less

Bags of dry pet food weighing 15lbs. or less



$40 or less

Pet beds



$100 or less

Pet carriers Portable kennels





Here is the list of other qualifying items:



$20 or less

Reusable ice



$40 or less

Portable self-powered light source



$50 or less

Certain portable radios A gas or diesel fuel tank Packages of certain battery types



$60 or less

A nonelectric food storage cooler Portable power banks



$70 or less (New for 2022)

Carbon monoxide detectors Fire extinguishers Smoke detectors or smoke alarms



$100 or less

Tarps Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits



$1,000 or less

Portable generators for use in a power outage



For a full breakdown of the sales tax holiday view the document below:

In July, another sales tax holiday will begin in the State of Florida for "home hardening" supplies. According to the Florida Department of Revenue, from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024, "tax is not due on the retail sales of impact-resistant doors, impact-resistant garage doors, and impact-resistant windows for commercial or noncommercial use."

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting "above-average" hurricane activity during the 2022 season, which begins in June.

With that said, Jake Miller, the store manager of the Lowe's at 25th St. N. in St. Pete, said the time to prepare is now.

“The savings is just a, you know, small benefit of that, but it’s better to have that peace of mind now than later and take advantage of those savings," he said.

Miller, a longtime manager at stores in Pinellas County, has seen the effect of waiting too long to start making those hurricane preparations.

“It could be frustrating. You know, in my experience too, you know, when you wait to the last minute, you’re starting to makeshift a lot of items, you know," he explained. "Instead of plywood, you know, or hurricane Plylox shutters that we may carry, you know, they may be make-shifting foam board insulation — just things that may not be as reliable. Using maybe rope — thin rope — instead of bungee cords. You know, maybe plastic wrap instead of tarps.”

On Saturday, May 28, as the disaster prep sales tax holiday begins, Lowe's stores across Florida will hold hurricane preparation workshops starting at 10 a.m. to educate Floridians on how to assemble emergency kits and prepare their homes for hurricanes.

“You figure you have one hour to prepare your family. You know, they typically say one day to prepare your home. And then, one weekend to kind of strengthen your home," Miller said.

Home Depot is also offering hurricane prep supplies in its stores and helpful tips and seminars on its website .