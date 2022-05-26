Tina Woods tabbed as next Derby Ridge principal

Tina Woods is the Columbia Public Schools administration's recommendation to be the next principal of Derby Ridge Elementary School in 2022-23. The Columbia Board of Education will act on the recommendation at its next meeting.

She will take over from Tonya Henry, who will be the assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School.

Woods currently is director of the district's Quest Program, serving students with special needs. Before that, she was an administrator at Smithton Middle School and Oakland Middle School. She began in 2007 as a special education teacher in the school district, teaching at several CPS schools.

She has an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from St. Louis University and master's degree in teaching from Columbia College.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.