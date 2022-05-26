ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Habitat for Humanity raises the wall for house #62

By Beatriz Reyna
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Volunteers and board members with Habitat for Humanity helped raise the wall to their 62nd home on 17th Street and Cody Avenue. “We thought we’d actually have to reapply, but we were pretty surprised that we...

knopnews2.com

Local bank celebrates beginning of summer and firefighters

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hershey State Bank celebrated the beginning of summer in North Platte on Thursday by hosting a small event where the public could come get free food and donate to fire fighters. The event is the second annual Kickoff to Summer, and this year they wanted...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Bombing zones throughout Lincoln County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskans played a large role during war efforts. The large amounts of land and airfields made Nebraska land essential for the war industry. A facility in Hastings built ammunition and bombs were built in Grand Island. Lincoln County’s location made it a prime area for bombing zones. Access to the railroad helped transport ammunition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Amherst Country Dances: 127 years and going strong every Saturday

AMHERST — For the last 10 years, Bob and Vera Giffin have had a standing date every Saturday night. They glide around the floor at the local country dance. Last Saturday evening, the Giffins were among 15 or 20 couples continuing a 127-year tradition. After being held in Miller for decades, the dances moved to the Amherst Community Center in January.
AMHERST, NE
knopnews2.com

Concerned citizen asks for welfare check on vehicle, body found

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday afternoon, North Platte police were contacted by a man concerned about a vehicle he had seen sitting in the same spot for some time. The concerned citizen told News 2 that he noticed an odor coming from the vehicle while near it on Saturday afternoon.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte refuse collection to see delay during Memorial Day week

Because of Memorial Day Monday, North Platte residents can expect delay in refuse collection throughout the week, the city said in a press release. The city is asking citizens to have carts in place for collectiong beginning on Tuesday to avoid being missed. The transfer station will be closed Monday, as well, the city said.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KETV.com

Union Pacific coal train derails Thursday in west central Nebraska

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Union Pacific train derailed early Thursday near Gothenburg, Nebraska sending 30 coal cars off the tracks. No one was injured in the incident 2 miles southeast of Gothenburg. UP cleared one of three lines in the area to keep train traffic moving. The Nebraska State...
knopnews2.com

Charges amended for Harlie Saathoff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Harlie Saathoff of North Platte has been in the Lincoln County Jail in North Platte since the November 12, 2020 death of her boyfriend Bryce Wood of North Platte. Monday morning in the Lincoln County District Court a charge of 2nd Degree Murder was amended...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Illegal burning leads to 2 arrests on meth allegations in Sutherland

SUTHERLAND, Neb.-Two North Platte men have been arrested on drug allegations after they were allegedly illegally burning materials. On Tuesday at around 5:41 p.m., a Lincoln County deputy responded to the report of an individual burning without a burn permit in the area of Highway 25 and State Farm Rd, south of Sutherland.
North Platte Telegraph

Two men arrested on suspicion of meth possession near Sutherland

Two men were arrested Tuesday near Sutherland on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine after deputies found the men burning insulation from copper wire. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first called to the scene near Nebraska Highway 25 and State Farm Road for the report of burning without a permit.
SUTHERLAND, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/. * At 722 PM CDT/622 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogallala, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogallala, Sutherland, Paxton, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Coker, Nevens and Broganville. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 81 and 98. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 120 and 158. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KEITH COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Loup City man sentenced in Custer County District Court on Thursday

Devoun Logan, age 27 of Loup City, appeared in district court on Thursday morning for entry of plea. It was stated that a plea agreement had been reached. By pleading guilty to count one, criminal attempt: terroristic threats, the other counts alleged against Logan would be dismissed. As a class IV felony, criminal attempt carries no minimum charge and a maximum charge of two years imprisonment and twelve months post-release supervision, a ten thousand dollar fine, or both.
NebraskaTV

North Platte woman charged in stabbing death of boyfriend takes plea deal

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman charged in connection to the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend has taken a plea deal. According to Lincoln County District Court records, on Monday, Harlie Saathoff, 21, pled no contest to one count of manslaughter. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced a charge of second-degree murder to manslaughter.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Probation Violation; commit child abuse; attempt class 4 felony; possession on methamphetamine. Dixie L. Meyer. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Failure to appear; issue bad checks. Nathan M. Dubry. Age: 30. 1...

