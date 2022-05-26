Habitat for Humanity raises the wall for house #62

Effective: 2022-05-27 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith; Lincoln The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/. * At 722 PM CDT/622 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogallala, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogallala, Sutherland, Paxton, Keystone, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Sarben, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Coker, Nevens and Broganville. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 81 and 98. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 120 and 158. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KEITH COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO