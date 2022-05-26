ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day: REBOOT Recovery event to honor Nashville Gold Star family

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
A local Gold Star family is set to be honored at an event in Nashville tonight.

The family of fallen Marine Cpl. David Bass will be honored at REBOOT Recovery's fourth annual "Honor Week" event, a news release from the organization said. The event is set for 6 p.m. at Rocketown in downtown Nashville.

Bass was a Nashville native who was killed in Iraq in April 2006, according to a Facebook group dedicated to his memory .

The week is designed to honor military service members, veterans and first responders. REBOOT Recovery offers trauma healing services for 15,000 people around the world, the release said.

The Bass family will be presented with the Josh Byers “Keep Moving Forward” Award tonight.

"This week’s event specifically focuses where REBOOT started: serving the men and women on the front lines of duty who have demonstrated courage and selflessness, and sought a healing path through trauma, in the face of trial," the release said.

Several speakers will be on hand at the event, including retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Doug Englen; retired Sgt. Major JB Spisso; and retired Sgt. Bryan Flanery. Grammy award-winning artist Steven Curtis Chapman will also perform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXsl2_0fr0vi9100

“A lot of people struggle with finding a meaningful way to observe Memorial Day,” REBOOT Recovery executive director Evan Owens said in the release. “REBOOT’s Honor Week dinner provides a time and space for Middle Tennesseans to come together to honor our fallen heroes while also supporting those who are still with us by helping them heal the trauma they’ve endured on the job.”

The money raised during Honor Week will help fund the program's trauma healing programs, the release said. Tickets sales for the event closed Wednesday, but more information can be found at rebootrecovery.com.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Memorial Day: REBOOT Recovery event to honor Nashville Gold Star family

