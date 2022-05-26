ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach police warn of wallet thefts

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLDaz_0fr0vGcn00
Wallet theft warning Fernandina Beach police are looking for three people suspected of stealing wallets from shoppers. (Credit: Fernandina Beach Police Dept.)

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Watch your wallet if you’re shopping in Fernandina Beach.

That’s the warning from the police department.

Investigators have been getting reports of two men and a woman who are working together to steal wallets out of shoppers’ bags.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

They say the woman asks the shopper a question about an item in the grocery store and lures them a few feet away from their cart, while one of the men takes the wallet out of the shopper’s purse.

[STORY: Texas elementary school shooting: What we know now]

They say the trio appears to be in their 20′s.

They are well-dressed and each is wearing a COVID-19 mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDLad_0fr0vGcn00
Wallet theft warning Fernandina Beach police are looking for three people suspected of stealing wallets from shoppers. (Credit: Fernandina Beach Police Dept.)

Police are asking shoppers to keep a close eye on their bags while shopping and not to fall for this scam.

If you have any information on the suspects, please contact Detective Michelle Arseneau at 904-310-3217.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Deputy: Man fatally shoots himself following traffic stop

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said a man from Jacksonville, Florida fatally shot himself following a traffic stop today in Hurricane. Deputies pulled over a car along Interstate 64 near Hurricane around noon Saturday for a traffic violation. Eggleton said the deputy saw drug paraphernalia...
HURRICANE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed in crash on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A Toyota sedan was heading westbound on Edgewood Avenue West while two pedestrians were trying to cross the road at Cleveland Road. A man, in his sixties, was hit by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Orange Park gas station

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person was killed and another was wounded Saturday in a double shooting at a Chevron gas station on Park Avenue, police said. The shooting came one day after a double shooting that left one dead in Green Cove Springs. Officers with the Orange Park...
ORANGE PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thefts#The Wallet#Wallets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

VIDEO: Group targeting women in grocery stores

Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy