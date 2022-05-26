Fernandina Beach police warn of wallet thefts

Wallet theft warning Fernandina Beach police are looking for three people suspected of stealing wallets from shoppers. (Credit: Fernandina Beach Police Dept.)

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Watch your wallet if you’re shopping in Fernandina Beach.

That’s the warning from the police department.

Investigators have been getting reports of two men and a woman who are working together to steal wallets out of shoppers’ bags.

They say the woman asks the shopper a question about an item in the grocery store and lures them a few feet away from their cart, while one of the men takes the wallet out of the shopper’s purse.

They say the trio appears to be in their 20′s.

They are well-dressed and each is wearing a COVID-19 mask.

Police are asking shoppers to keep a close eye on their bags while shopping and not to fall for this scam.

If you have any information on the suspects, please contact Detective Michelle Arseneau at 904-310-3217.

