The Gucci x Ōura Ring Is Here — Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the Chic New Sleep and Activity Tracker

By Kaitlin Clark
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nphrb_0fr0ueik00

All too often, those of us who walk the wellness line compromise aesthetics in the name of data tracking or efficiency. Ōura Health , the burgeoning wearable health platform that delivers personalized data, insights and wellness-oriented guidance daily, has been a leader in making wearable tech chic. And today, the brand is taking this ethos one step further with its latest release.

The company has announced a new smart ring collaboration with Gucci , aligning groundbreaking fashion with innovative, cutting-edge technology.

Although Gucci isn’t the first luxury brand to partner with fitness and activity tracker labels — both Tory Burch and Gorjana have teamed up with Fitbit on range of smart accessories and a limited-edition smart watch colorway, while Apple tapped Hermès to design interchangeable bands in a variety of designs — it is the first to launch a collaborative smart ring.

The Gucci x Ōura ring elevates the wearables category overall, while catering to a new, discerning consumer audience who care about prestige.

What is the Gucci x Ōura ring?

The new Gucci x Ōura ring design is emblazoned with the immediately recognizable Gucci Interlocking G in 18kt yellow gold with braided torchon detailing around the band’s structure. With an overall minimal look crafted in black titanium — a nearly weightless material clocking in at only four grams — the ring features the brand’s latest Generation 3 technology, including research-grade sensors and components to track key body metrics, including heart rate, temperature and sleep activity. Via the accompanying Ōura app, the wearer is able to dive into data monitored by the ring and receive a precise snapshot of their health, including any effects stress may be having on their bodies.

What are the standout features of the Gucci x Ōura ring?

Equipped with Ōura’s latest Generation 3 technology, the Gucci x Ōura Ring is special because it reads a person’s heart rate from the arteries in their fingers, obtaining a much stronger signal than wristband alternatives that measure from the capillaries on the top of the wrist. Every day, the wearer’s health metrics are outlined into sleep, activity and readiness scores, which Ōura uses to provide personalized suggestions and science-backed content for optimizing health daily.

The Gucci and Ōura partnership was established on a shared commitment to innovation in all forms: design, wellness and practicality. Featuring an incredible attention to detail in both form and function, the new ring style is now available for $950 at Gucci.com and in select stores worldwide.

Gucci x Oura Ring

$950




Gucci x Oura Ring

$950


Buy Now

