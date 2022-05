In addition to losing fireworks for this July 4th, Claremont residents will now be forced to cut their outdoor watering as the drought continues to worsen."I don't know what you can do," said resident Mary Stoddard. "It's desperate, you got to try to do something."Following Claremont City Council's declaration of a water supply shortage for the city, they adopted an emergency ordinance limiting outdoor watering to one day per week. "There's a concern by a lot of our residents that enacting the one day per week restrictions is going to brown and make their lawns die," one official said. Many families living...

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO