Evansville, WI

Fire at Alcivia grain dryer causes $850K in damage

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Wis. — A fire at an Evansville grain facility caused extensive damage Wednesday.

Crews were called to Alcivia Cooperative just after 5 p.m. after reports of a fire in a grain bin. Evansville firefighters arriving on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from a large grain dryer.

Fire department officials said the facility did not have fire hydrants, so additional tenders were used to get water to the scene. Crews from multiple different agencies were also called to the scene to move burnt corn away from the dryer. Officials said Alcivia personnel used skid loaders to move the corn away from the fire.

In total, 16 different agencies assisted Evansville crews at the scene.

Officials said the fire caused about $50,000 in damage to the contents inside the grain dryer and $800,000 in damage to the dryer itself. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and is not under investigation.

