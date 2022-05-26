Gilbert joins Colliers

Some teachers already know what kind of raises they can expect this year. In Nampa, administrators and union negotiators are just starting to talk about dollars. Idaho school districts and charters have a windfall for teacher salaries: in Nampa, the new money comes to slightly more than $4 million. At Gov. Brad Little’s urging, the 2022 Legislature put an additional 10% into teacher pay. But that doesn’t translate to a 10% raise for every teacher — and it probably won’t in Nampa.

NAMPA, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO