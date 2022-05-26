ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert joins Colliers

By IBR Staff
Cover picture for the articleColliers has announced that Karena Gilbert has joined the Boise office. With over...

BOMA panel: the recovery of Boise office space

In Downtown Boise, office life has made a big comeback. That was the message at the May 19 lunchtime meeting of the Idaho branch of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA). The event hosted a panel whose topic was the state of Downtown Boise office space, returning workers and parking. The panel was moderated by ...
BOISE, ID
2 join Idaho Community Foundation

Two women have joined the Idaho Community Foundation as staff accountants. Amanda Flater, of Middleton, and her husband have lived throughout the United States as part of his active-duty military service. Flater previously worked as an accounting technician for Wake County Smart Start in North Carolina. She said she is looking forward to working for ...
MIDDLETON, ID
Analysis: This negotiating season, will teacher pay raises meet expectations?

Some teachers already know what kind of raises they can expect this year. In Nampa, administrators and union negotiators are just starting to talk about dollars. Idaho school districts and charters have a windfall for teacher salaries: in Nampa, the new money comes to slightly more than $4 million. At Gov. Brad Little’s urging, the 2022 Legislature put an additional 10% into teacher pay. But that doesn’t translate to a 10% raise for every teacher — and it probably won’t in Nampa.
NAMPA, ID

