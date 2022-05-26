Gilbert joins Colliers

In Downtown Boise, office life has made a big comeback. That was the message at the May 19 lunchtime meeting of the Idaho branch of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA). The event hosted a panel whose topic was the state of Downtown Boise office space, returning workers and parking. The panel was moderated by ...
Two women have joined the Idaho Community Foundation as staff accountants. Amanda Flater, of Middleton, and her husband have lived throughout the United States as part of his active-duty military service. Flater previously worked as an accounting technician for Wake County Smart Start in North Carolina. She said she is looking forward to working for ...
Some teachers already know what kind of raises they can expect this year. In Nampa, administrators and union negotiators are just starting to talk about dollars. Idaho school districts and charters have a windfall for teacher salaries: in Nampa, the new money comes to slightly more than $4 million. At Gov. Brad Little’s urging, the 2022 Legislature put an additional 10% into teacher pay. But that doesn’t translate to a 10% raise for every teacher — and it probably won’t in Nampa.
Comments / 0