Boise, ID

BOMA panel: the recovery of Boise office space

By Catie Clark
idahobusinessreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Downtown Boise, office life has made a big comeback. That was the...

idahobusinessreview.com

PLANetizen

Boise’s New Planning Director Warns Against 'Dysfunctional Highways'

George Prentice interviews Tim Keane, the new director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Boise, for Boise State Public Radio. When it comes to land use and transportation planning, Keane says planners must “Let go of those flawed ideas that shaped cities for the last generation. Just let them go.”
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Eye on Boise: Big JFAC changes and a race for speaker...

BOISE — When the dust settled after the May 17 primary election, a stunning 11 members of the 20-member Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the powerful joint committee that sets state agency budgets, weren’t due to be back come January. That’s not all because of the election results. Three JFAC...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho conducts first post-election audits

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When Gov. Brad Little this year proposed that Idaho institute proactive “election integrity audits” after each election, just to make sure results were valid, lawmakers backed him unanimously. The first of those audits was completed on...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Prepares for Major Corgi Invasion

Here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that our residents love more than craft beer, hikes, and the correct pronunciation of "Boise". That said, DOGS seem to top the lists of things that people love around here and if there's one thing that speaks to that--it's the fact that there's an entire festival going on in Boise for Corgi dogs.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three Idaho cities among 15 fastest-growing in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Boise is still Idaho's largest city, but the bulk of the Treasure Valley's growth is happening west of the city limits. That's no surprise to anyone looking at Interstate 84 during the afternoon commute, but population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau provide some black-and-white numbers to back it up.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Be prepared, Idaho. Memorial Day outdoors outlook calls for cold, unpredictable weather

Idahoans heading into the forests, mountains and campgrounds over Memorial Day weekend may encounter some unexpected snow and delayed campground openings as they look to begin their outdoor recreation season.  Typically the time from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend is bustling with campers, boaters, hikers and all sorts of recreationists enjoying summer-style activities […] The post Be prepared, Idaho. Memorial Day outdoors outlook calls for cold, unpredictable weather  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Beautiful Blue Idaho Lakes for Your Next Weekend Getaway!

If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!. Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy celebrates 119 graduates

BOISE, Idaho — 119 cadets walked across the stage Friday as the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) celebrated its commencement at Calvary Chapel in Boise. The 22-week volunteer program gives students who are on the verge of dropping out of high school, or already have, a second chance. Friday's graduation marked the academy's 17th class.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

2 join Idaho Community Foundation

Two women have joined the Idaho Community Foundation as staff accountants. Amanda Flater, of Middleton, and her husband have lived throughout the United States as part of his active-duty military service. Flater previously worked as an accounting technician for Wake County Smart Start in North Carolina. She said she is looking forward to working for ...
MIDDLETON, ID
boisedev.com

Z-shaped Hearth apartments open in Downtown Boise with high-end features

BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. A new, high-end apartment building in Downtown Boise is open, after years in the making. Roundhouse opened the eight-story Hearth on Broad project at Front St. and 4th St. late last year. The project includes a wide...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Gilbert joins Colliers

Colliers has announced that Karena Gilbert has joined the Boise office. With over 10 years in commercial real estate and the last eight years with TOK Commercial, Gilbert offers clients a focus on office investment acquisition and disposition, as well as office leasing representing buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords. She provides clients with financial analyses, ...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

If Boise Neighborhoods Were Starbucks Orders

You can tell a lot about someone by their Starbucks order. You can also tell a lot about someone by where in Boise they live. There are certain things that attract us to both. Certain things that separate one neighborhood from the next, same goes with the drinks. While we love all of our neighborhoods in Boise, it's easy to identify little things that separate them from one another. You'll find a certain type of person in place A, but never B. Then some while be in B, but never A. Today, we will identify these key characteristics in Boise neighborhoods and pair it with a coffee order from Starbucks.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Like Lobster? America’s Best Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Boise!

Look, in Idaho, we’re notorious for our potatoes, not seafood. So, it won’t surprise you when I say we didn’t make the list of America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls. However, we’re only about 5 hours away from a restaurant that did make that list — meaning — you’re only about 5 hours away from some of the best lobster rolls in America. Oh, and do I have even better news for you, that exact restaurant is opening a new location right here in Boise! Let’s learn about it :)
BOISE, ID

