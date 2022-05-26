BOMA panel: the recovery of Boise office space

George Prentice interviews Tim Keane, the new director of Planning and Development Services for the City of Boise, for Boise State Public Radio. When it comes to land use and transportation planning, Keane says planners must “Let go of those flawed ideas that shaped cities for the last generation. Just let them go.”
So, there’s a home for sale in Nampa right now that seriously looks like it was pulled from a movie and placed in the Treasure Valley — AND it has a private pond in the backyard. It’s currently listed at $1.7 million, but the price appears to go...
BOISE — When the dust settled after the May 17 primary election, a stunning 11 members of the 20-member Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the powerful joint committee that sets state agency budgets, weren’t due to be back come January. That’s not all because of the election results. Three JFAC...
Everyone is talking about it: housing in Idaho. The secret is out, people are flooding into our state, and folks that have grown up here are struggling to be able to afford a home in the town that they have called home for their entire lives. It's scary. If you're...
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When Gov. Brad Little this year proposed that Idaho institute proactive “election integrity audits” after each election, just to make sure results were valid, lawmakers backed him unanimously. The first of those audits was completed on...
Here in the Treasure Valley, there are few things that our residents love more than craft beer, hikes, and the correct pronunciation of "Boise". That said, DOGS seem to top the lists of things that people love around here and if there's one thing that speaks to that--it's the fact that there's an entire festival going on in Boise for Corgi dogs.
It’s not often when a restaurant is so innovative, creative and absolutely delicious that locals can’t stop talking about it. Don’t get us wrong, we have some amazing restaurants in our community that are definitely fan favorites…. But this is different. Sid’s Garage opened their very first...
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Boise is still Idaho's largest city, but the bulk of the Treasure Valley's growth is happening west of the city limits. That's no surprise to anyone looking at Interstate 84 during the afternoon commute, but population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau provide some black-and-white numbers to back it up.
Idahoans heading into the forests, mountains and campgrounds over Memorial Day weekend may encounter some unexpected snow and delayed campground openings as they look to begin their outdoor recreation season. Typically the time from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend is bustling with campers, boaters, hikers and all sorts of recreationists enjoying summer-style activities […]
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The presence of COVID-19 is rising again in Idaho. For the week of May 15, the state’s test positivity rate, which measures the portion of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, rose to its highest rate since mid-February, when the state was recovering from a major omicron surge.
If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!. Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!
BOISE, Idaho — 119 cadets walked across the stage Friday as the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy (IDYCA) celebrated its commencement at Calvary Chapel in Boise. The 22-week volunteer program gives students who are on the verge of dropping out of high school, or already have, a second chance. Friday's graduation marked the academy's 17th class.
Two women have joined the Idaho Community Foundation as staff accountants. Amanda Flater, of Middleton, and her husband have lived throughout the United States as part of his active-duty military service. Flater previously worked as an accounting technician for Wake County Smart Start in North Carolina. She said she is looking forward to working for ...
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa teacher is raising frustrations over the Nampa School Board's decision to remove 22 books from district libraries. On May 11th, the board voted 3-2 to remove 22 books from libraries and curricula. “There should be more dialog not less,” said Brian Coffey, an English...
BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. A new, high-end apartment building in Downtown Boise is open, after years in the making. Roundhouse opened the eight-story Hearth on Broad project at Front St. and 4th St. late last year. The project includes a wide...
Colliers has announced that Karena Gilbert has joined the Boise office. With over 10 years in commercial real estate and the last eight years with TOK Commercial, Gilbert offers clients a focus on office investment acquisition and disposition, as well as office leasing representing buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords. She provides clients with financial analyses, ...
You can tell a lot about someone by their Starbucks order. You can also tell a lot about someone by where in Boise they live. There are certain things that attract us to both. Certain things that separate one neighborhood from the next, same goes with the drinks. While we love all of our neighborhoods in Boise, it's easy to identify little things that separate them from one another. You'll find a certain type of person in place A, but never B. Then some while be in B, but never A. Today, we will identify these key characteristics in Boise neighborhoods and pair it with a coffee order from Starbucks.
BOISE, Idaho — KTVB is delighted to announce Justin Corr will be returning to the Channel 7 family as co-anchor for Wake Up Idaho. From his previous 13 years on the team, many of them as an on-air personality, he’s a familiar face to many long-time KTVB viewers.
Look, in Idaho, we’re notorious for our potatoes, not seafood. So, it won’t surprise you when I say we didn’t make the list of America's 30 Best Lobster Rolls. However, we’re only about 5 hours away from a restaurant that did make that list — meaning — you’re only about 5 hours away from some of the best lobster rolls in America. Oh, and do I have even better news for you, that exact restaurant is opening a new location right here in Boise! Let’s learn about it :)
