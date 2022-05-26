BOMA panel: the recovery of Boise office space

You can tell a lot about someone by their Starbucks order. You can also tell a lot about someone by where in Boise they live. There are certain things that attract us to both. Certain things that separate one neighborhood from the next, same goes with the drinks. While we love all of our neighborhoods in Boise, it's easy to identify little things that separate them from one another. You'll find a certain type of person in place A, but never B. Then some while be in B, but never A. Today, we will identify these key characteristics in Boise neighborhoods and pair it with a coffee order from Starbucks.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO