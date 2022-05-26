ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia Robinson: Americans don't have horns or fangs, but are we the real monsters?

By Amelia Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
Amelia Robinson is the Dispatch opinion and community engagement editor.

It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity—it’s inhumanity Amanda Gorman

America has ceded control to monsters.

Does that make Americans monsters?

We don't lurk under the bed, but we sit by and watch the slaughter offering empty words that mock justice and insult the next victims – there will be next victims.

That's worse than having horns, fangs or cloven feet.

Do we really care that 19 little kids and two teachers were mowed down by bullets in a Texas school less than two weeks after shoppers were massacred in a grocery store in Buffalo and elderly church members fought for their lives after being ambushed in Southern California as they ate lunch ?

If our elected officials don't care enough to stop the insanity, do we?

It is supposedly a government of the people.

We the people sit back as our lawmakers offer sorrowful words but do nothing to address gun violence – thus empowering the so-called monsters rampaging against the lambs.

The monsters are well fed

There already have been 213 mass shootings this year, according to The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit.

And it is not just mass shootings that's the problem.

Education Week has counted 27 school shootings so far.

There have been 49 murders in Columbus this year, all but three shootings.

There were a more than 200 murders – a record – in Columbus last year, all but a handful involved firearms.

Columbus Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts called the people who killed 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal in December "monsters."

The Texas shooter was called a monster and so was the accused killer in Buffalo.

"This monster crafted a diabolical plan to lock the church doors with his victims inside in order to lead what he thought were innocent lambs to slaughter," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said of the man accused of firing on a Taiwanese church congregation in California. "But what he didn't realize was the parishioners at the church that day weren't lambs — they were lions and they fought back against the evil that tried to infiltrate their house of worship."

Authorities say that monster only managed to kill one person and wounded five due to heroics that would not have been necessary if this nation had not surrendered its humanity to the gun lobby.

Elected officials fueling the monsters

In a statement in response to the slaughter of the Texas children and teachers, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said: "Fran and I are heartbroken over the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The last place we should be afraid to send our children and grandchildren is to school."

DeWine announced a laundry list of measures to address a range of gun violence following th e 2019 Oregon District mass shooting in Dayton that killed nine and wounded more than two dozen others.

Instead of doing something in the name of sensible gun control, DeWine signed Senate Bill 215, which will allow Ohio residents 21 and older to conceal firearms without training or permits beginning June 13. Gun owners will no longer be required to tell police they are armed when stopped.

"Legislators don’t want to hear the concerns of the men and women who keep your family safe. They aren’t interested in the balance between public safety and individual freedom," Gary Wolske, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, said in a guest column published by The Dispatch.

Time will tell what the governor does with the ink in his pen next.

Nearly 30 bills – roughly half by backed by Republicans and half by Democrats – have been introduced since the start of the legislative session that would change how Ohioans carry, purchase and use guns.

The Democratic bills are mostly more restrictive and are not expected to go anywhere in the GOP-dominated General Assembly.

The Republican bills have started moving through the hearing process.

Most would relax gun restrictions.

House Bill 99 for instance would decrease the minimum training for school personnel to carry guns from roughly 728 hours to two hours of handgun training and just 18 hours of general training.

As the saying goes, insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

We've done nothing to truly address gun violence. The results have been the same, more gun violence here and around the nation.

That's monstrous. It is inhumane.

