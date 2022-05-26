ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Evelyn J. White

By Jennifer Haley
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Evelyn J. White, aged 90, gently passed away on May 23, 2022 at her residence in Ashland City, Tennessee surrounded by family.

She was born in Dickson, Tennessee, to Elvis Jones and Beulah Jones (Glasgow) and was a retired directory assistance operator for Bellsouth Telephone Company. She was a member of Hillsboro Church of Christ and during her lifetime she led many people to Christ.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and the strength behind her family. She held a special place in her heart for Veterans and enjoyed volunteering for events at the VFW. She was very outgoing and had many friends she kept for a lifetime. She loved to travel, cook, host, and entertain gatherings and enjoyed an occasional Margarita.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband Monroe Tom White; both parents; daughter, Katherine Cheng; brother, Luther Jones; and sister, Marjorie Cook.

She is survived by her son, Steve Eubanks (Sonja); daughter, Pamela (Stephen) Adreon; grandchildren, Angela Mejeur (Joel), Michael Brown (Katherine), Ryan Cheng, Mia Eason; great-grandchildren, Hannah Mejeur, Emily Mejeur, Brianna Brown, and Sierra Brown; and, extended family Virginia Hudson, Deanna Burns, Rebecca Hines.

She will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on May 25, 2022.

