Ashland City, TN

OBITUARY: Henry Floyd ‘H.F.’ Batts Jr.

By Jennifer Haley
 3 days ago

Henry Floyd “H.F.” Batts, Jr., age 82, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at his residence in Ashland City, Tennessee.

He was born in Lockertsville, Tennessee, on June 24, 1939, to Henry Floyd Batts, Sr., and Salome (Smith) Batts Sanders.

H. F. was a retired switch foreman for L & N and CSX Railroad and a farmer at Oakdale Farm.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Floyd “Skinny” Batts, Sr. and Salome (Smith) Batts Sanders; brother, Jimmy Batts; and sisters, Gayle Barber and Ann Patterson.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Glenda (Smith) Batts; sons, Henry Floyd “Hank” Batts, III (Debra) and Derek Batts (Gena); daughter, Rhonda Batts; sisters, Mary Jo Jackson, and Hope E. Duke; grandchildren, Christina Batts, Kaytee Turner (Greg), Henry Floyd “Nick” Batts, IV, Leslie Beach (Johnny), Matthew Batts (Nicole), Jessica Eason (Cory), Michael Boyd; and great-grandchildren, Marshall Vietmeyer, Catherine Vietmeyer, Drake Turner, Holly Beach, Noah Batts, Addyson Batts, Coleman Batts, and Artemis Eason.

A graveside service will be Friday, May 27th, at 1 pm in Will Smith Cemetery in Ashland City, Tennessee. Visitation will be Thursday, May 26th, from 1 pm to 7 pm in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in H.F.’s memory may be made to the Will Smith Cemetery Fund.

Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at cheathamcountyfh.com

