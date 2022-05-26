ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Eyes Comeback After First NFL Workout In 5 Years

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsH7x_0fr0smqy00

Colin Kaepernick, whose protests during the national anthem in 2016 sparked demonstrations for racial justice, is set on making a comeback to the NFL.

The former NFL quarterback participated in a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, ESPN reported .

It marked the activist’s first workout with an NFL team in roughly five years, according to the site, and his first since settling a 2019 lawsuit for an undisclosed amount over claims he was blacklisted by league owners.

The workout comes less than a month after Raiders owner Mark Davis, in an interview with NBC Sports, said Kaepernick deserved a shot at the league again .

Back in March, Kaepernick expressed interest in a workout via his Twitter account.

He then said during an episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast in April that he wanted to find his way back to an NFL team.

Kaepernick pointed to an NFL that looks different from when he last suited up in a league uniform.

“You have ‘End Racism’ in the back of your end zone. You have ‘Black Lives Matter’ on your helmet. Everything I’ve said should be in alignment with what you’re saying publicly,” Kaepernick said.

“It’s a $16 billion business. When I first took a knee, my jersey went to No. 1. When I did the deal with Nike, their value increased by $6 billion. Six billion. With a ‘b.’ ... So if you’re talking about the business side, it shows [it’s] beneficial. If you’re talking about the playing side, come in, let me compete.”

Kaepernick, who appeared in the 2013 Super Bowl, played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.

His protests, a response to police brutality and racial injustice, caused nationwide debate along with criticism from then-President Donald Trump in 2017.

If the Raiders sign him, Kaepernick would join a roster of four quarterbacks and reunite with the team’s offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, a former assistant for the 49ers during the quarterback’s career there.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warrior seems to regret leaving to sign with Lakers

One former Golden State Warriors player may be inquiring about the return policy on his free agent contract. Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore, who played for the Warriors last season, posted an interesting tweet Friday after Golden State clinched an NBA Finals berth the night before. “Congrats to my...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Donald Trump
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#49ers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#Nbc Sports#Kaepernick7#Iamathletepod
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Cut Former LSU Tigers Star

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver today, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Toliver, who did not appear in any games during the 2021 season, joined the Ravens' practice squad back in November and signed a futures deal with the team in January. Now, he's back on the market and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steve Smith Announces He's Landed NFL Coaching Job

Steve Smith Sr. is returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach. On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff. "Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Panthers' Demand In Baker Mayfield Trade Revealed

Before selecting rookie QB Matt Corral with a third-round pick in this year's draft, the Carolina Panthers reportedly discussed a potential trade deal for Baker Mayfield with the Cleveland Browns. The hang up in the trade negotiations reportedly came in discussions about Mayfield's guaranteed $18.8 million fifth-year option. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

49ers Star Appears To Be Leaning Toward Retirement

Alex Mack's future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in question over the past month, and his absence from OTAs this week has only increased the speculation. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that Mack hasn't made an official decision yet. That being said, it appears the Pro Bowl center is leaning one way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers hire new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have themselves a new head coach. The Lakers interviewed Darvin Ham on Friday and offered him the job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham is getting a four-year deal. Ham, 48, had been an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018. Prior to that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Charles Barkley hit with T-shirt during Game 5 postgame show

Golden State Warriors fans got a bit carried away celebrating their team’s series-clinching win at the expense of Charles Barkley. During TNT’s on-site “Inside the NBA” postgame show following the Warriors’ 120-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals in San Francisco, Barkley was hit in the head by a yellow T-shirt that was thrown on the set.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

New 49ers QBs coach Griese explains approach with Lance

SANTA CLARA -- From the time he knew he would not return as an analyst on Monday Night Football to the point Kyle Shanahan offered him the job to become 49ers quarterbacks coach, Brian Griese was too rushed to complete much homework. He figured he would have ample opportunity later...
SANTA CLARA, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

65K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy