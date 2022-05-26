Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Armed and Impaired Man

The impaired, armed person incident on Bristol Drive N ended peacefully. Around 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Officers responded to the LC Apartments complex near Bristol Drive N and Ashton Avenue after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who stated a man, likely impaired, fired a shot from a handgun in the parking lot before entering a townhome.

The suspect was identified, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. However, the suspect failed to exit after officers’ repeated attempts to make contact and multiple announcements over a loudspeaker system. So, crisis negotiators and special response team members responded to the scene. Special Response Team members contacted the suspect, and officers took a 26-year-old male into custody around 10:20 p.m. No injuries were reported, and a handgun was recovered.

At the time of this release, the suspect was being booked into the Wilson County Jail.

