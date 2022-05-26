ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Armed and Impaired Man

By Source Staff
 3 days ago

The impaired, armed person incident on Bristol Drive N ended peacefully. Around 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Officers responded to the LC Apartments complex near Bristol Drive N and Ashton Avenue after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who stated a man, likely impaired, fired a shot from a handgun in the parking lot before entering a townhome.

The suspect was identified, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. However, the suspect failed to exit after officers’ repeated attempts to make contact and multiple announcements over a loudspeaker system. So, crisis negotiators and special response team members responded to the scene. Special Response Team members contacted the suspect, and officers took a 26-year-old male into custody around 10:20 p.m. No injuries were reported, and a handgun was recovered.

At the time of this release, the suspect was being booked into the Wilson County Jail.

The post Mt. Juliet Police Arrest Armed and Impaired Man appeared first on Wilson County Source .

