Tampa Police Chaplain To Lead Prayer Vigil For Uvalde Texas Shooting Victims

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Chaplain, Reverend Clarence Nathan, will lead a community vigil on Thursday, May 26 for the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The vigil will take place in Lykes Gaslight Park at 4:30 PM and is open to the entire community.

“Though there may be many miles between Tampa and Uvalde, the concerns of parents, children, and the entire community are the same everywhere,” said Reverend Nathan, who is the Senior Pastor of New Victory Baptist Church and a retired Tampa Police Officer. “We must come together as brothers and sisters to show our support and compassion for each other and to keep each other safe.”

Reverend Nathan will be joined by Chief Mary O’Connor, elected officials, and community members to remember the victims in Uvalde, and all those who have been victims of gun violence.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }