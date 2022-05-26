ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Police Chaplain To Lead Prayer Vigil For Uvalde Texas Shooting Victims

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Chaplain, Reverend Clarence Nathan, will lead a community vigil on Thursday, May 26 for the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The vigil will take place in Lykes Gaslight Park at 4:30 PM and is open to the entire community.

“Though there may be many miles between Tampa and Uvalde, the concerns of parents, children, and the entire community are the same everywhere,” said Reverend Nathan, who is the Senior Pastor of New Victory Baptist Church and a retired Tampa Police Officer. “We must come together as brothers and sisters to show our support and compassion for each other and to keep each other safe.”

Reverend Nathan will be joined by Chief Mary O’Connor, elected officials, and community members to remember the victims in Uvalde, and all those who have been victims of gun violence.

