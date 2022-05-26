Pasco County: Free Food Distribution Today

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with Farm Share, Pasco County NAACP, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay for a free community food distribution!

The food distribution event will be at the Boys & Girls Club of Lacoochee today, May 26, and will begin at 9 a.m.

Location: Boys & Girls Club of Lacocchee 38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd., Dade City, FL 33523

It’s first come first served, so come out early!

“We’re thrilled to connect our community to this resource,” said Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

