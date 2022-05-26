ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Concha torches Obama's 'classlessness' over tweet on George Floyd, Texas school shooting

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News contributor Joe Concha slammed former President Obama on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, saying he showed "classlessness" with a tweet linking the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and the...

The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
Mic

Republicans have pinpointed the real villain in the Uvalde shooting: Doors

Yesterday I recommended that murder-abetting conservative ghouls find a new soundbite to replace their tried and true and thoroughly debunked cliche of “a good guy with a gun.” Today, just 48 hours after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, it seems that Republican lawmakers and opinion shapers have heeded my advice by rapidly coalescing around a new trope: The Uvalde massacre could have been easily prevented, if not for the dastardly interference of doors.
Reason.com

Witnesses, Video Suggest Stunning Inaction From Uvalde Cops During School Shooting

Cops waited outside while shooter killed students. In yesterday's Roundup, I suggested that while everyone was looking for larger forces to blame, the only real villain in the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left more than 20 people dead was the shooter himself. But I was wrong. Video and witness accounts from outside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School suggest local police officers not only failed to try and stop the shooter for an unconscionably long time but also actively prevented parents from trying to save their kids.
